Blockchain Bites: Hedge Fund Down, Banana Bets and the Twitter Hack Fallout

Another crypto hedge fund is winding down, Huobi launched a new unit to invest in DeFi and the Twitter hacker is reportedly a bitcoin millionaire.

Top shelf

Fund Down

Neural Capital, a crypto hedge fund, has closed,Â having lost half its money since launching in 2017.Â Three people familiar with the matter said the fundâs crypto-assets were liquidated in December and the fund is in the process of refunding leftover money to investors, a process taking longer than expected. At its height, Neural Capital managed over $13 million from over 40 investors, including Greylock partner Joshua Elman and Expa partner Hooman Radfar. It joins several funds founded in 2017 that have announced closures in 2020, including Adaptive Capital, Prime Factor Capital and Tetras Capital.

Banana Fund

U.S. prosecutors are seeking toÂ return $6.5 million in bitcoin to victims of the âBanana.FundâÂ crowdfunding project, which the government described in court papers as a Ponzi scheme. In a forfeiture suit against the cryptocurrency account storing the funds, prosecutors allege Banana.Fundâs unnamed administrator admitted to investors his project had flopped, promised to return $1.7 million to them and then failed to do so. The operator then pivoted to a laundering and refund scheme that ultimately resulted in the U.S. Secret Serviceâs (USSS) seizure of 482 bitcoin (BTC) and 1,721,868 tether (USDT), court documents show.

Twitter Hacker

The 17-year-old thought to be behind the recent Twitter hack reportedlyÂ owns more than $3 million worth of bitcoin.Â The alleged hacker, Graham Ivan Clark, stands accused of 17 counts of communications fraud, 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information, one count of breaking into an electronic device and another for organized fraud. His bail was set at $725,000. Federal officials are also charging Nima Fazeli and Mason John Sheppard withÂ aiding in the âintentional access of a protected computerâÂ and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, according to criminal complaints published Friday.

DeFi Lab

Crypto exchange operator Huobi Group is forming a newÂ fund to invest tens of millions of dollars of its own capital in the decentralized financeÂ (DeFi) space. Huobi Group said in an announcement Monday it has launched a new business unit called Huobi DeFi Labs to manage the fund. The group will focus on research, investment and incubation of DeFi-related projects, and has brought on former banker Sharlyn Wu to lead the initiative.

Hacker Effects

A Spanish cryptocurrency payments app and card issuer has admitted itÂ wonât be able immediately to repay users affected by Fridayâs $1.4 million hackÂ and has offered a compromise instead. Madrid-based 2gether said Sunday it hadnât been able to find the funds to reimburse all users the â¬1.2 million stolen by hackers â 26.79% of the firmâs total funds â on Friday evening. The firm has offered to reimburse investors in native 2GT tokens at the issuance price of just under $0.06. âWe can assure you, with a great deal of chagrin, that if we could face this theft with our own funds, we would,â the announcement reads.

Market intel

Tokenized BTC

The supply ofÂ tokenized bitcoin grew more than 70% in July.Â More than 20,000 BTC (~$225 million) are now tokenized using Ethereum-based protocols. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) represents over 76% of the total tokenized bitcoin supply with over 15,500 BTC tokenized. The total supply grew by roughly $96 million in July, following Juneâs record growth.

Dex Volume

JulyÂ trading volume on decentralized exchanges set its second consecutive record high,Â rising 174% from June, according to data from Dune Analytics. Aggregate trading volume on decentralized exchanges reached $4,32 billion in July, up from $1.52 billion in June. 41% of Julyâs volume came from Uniswap, on which traders speculate on assets ranging from âa better Bitcoinâ to a coin named after fried chicken.

Opinion

Value Judgments

Crypto is inherently disruptive. In this weekâs Crypto Long & Short newsletter, CoinDeskâs Galen Moore asks whether decentralization â and its attendant change making âÂ creates or destroys value within the crypto space.Â âThe âRobinhood Effectâ may represent a threat to crypto from stocks, which also seem to now trade unencumbered by fundamentals, via onramps that broaden access,â he writes.Â

DeFi Defines Ethereum

DeFi Dad, an organizing member of the Ethereal Summit and Sessions and DeFi super user, thinks Etheruem has found a narrative it can latch onto.Â âFive years ago, you could argue Ethereum was attempting to do too much. Even two to three years ago, that was still a valid hypothesis, with stagnant adoption,â he writes.Â

