Blockchain Bites: Google Validates Theta, Coinbase and BitGo Eye Crypto Prime Brokerage

Google isÂ teaming up with Theta LabsÂ to help the video delivery network onboard users through Google Cloud. As part of the partnership, the tech giant is assisting Theta with its Mainnet 2.0 launch, and will become the platformâs fifth validator.Â Polkadot is now liveÂ following the mining of its first âchain candidateâsâ genesis block. Polkadot will first launch under a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus algorithm controlled by the Web3 Foundation, in its bid to become an interoperable blockchain for other chains and dapps to utilize. Â Â

Prime Brokerage

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchangeÂ Coinbase is finally acquiring Tagomi,Â a prime brokerage platform specializing in digital asset trading. In an all-cash deal, Tagomi will integrate into Coinbaseâs product suite, helping the firm complete its liquidity, custody, lending offerings.Â BitGo, a crypto custodian, has also announced its prime brokerage status, with theÂ launch of its new entity BitGo Prime.Â Earlier this year, London-basedÂ Bequant launched a prime brokerage service,Â while Genesis Trading (owned by CoinDesk parent DCG) recentlyÂ purchased crypto custodian Vo1tÂ in a bid to become a prime broker.

Financial Innovation

Brazilian retailerÂ Via Varejo has purchased the Boston-based fintech startup AirfoxÂ to provide financial services for underbanked Brazilians. The firm, with more than 1,000 locations in the country, plans to begin offering free bank accounts and gradually expand into other financial services, with Airfox serving as an innovation hub. Meanwhile, a senior figure at theÂ International Monetary Fund said a digital currency backed by a central bank, but issued through private entities, would open the door to much greater innovationÂ in retail payments. âThis public-private partnership is intended to conserve the competitive advantages of the private sector: to interface with clients and innovate, and the comparative advantage of the central bank: to regulate and provide trust,â IMFâs Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli said.

Expansions

TradeLens has been tapped by Indiaâs largest port operator toÂ digitize shipping supply chainsÂ across the nation.Â Crypto.com will expand its Visa crypto debit card and a wallet app to 31 European countries with a partnership with digital-payments company i2c Inc. (PYMNTS)

Open Accounts

Kingdom Trust has rolled out a singleÂ retirement account for traditional and digital assetsÂ called Choice. The self-service retirement platform allows investors to hold stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital assets in one tax-advantaged account.Â Bitfury launched an investment opportunity offering âexposure to bitcoinÂ by way of the mining companyâs data centerâ for institutional investors, The Block reports.Â

Real and Virtual Worlds

Switzerlandâs government has rejected a $103 million coronavirus-related bailout for âCrypto Valley.â The Swiss Blockchain Federation recently surveyed 203 firms in the area and found 80% on the brink of bankruptcy. (Bitcoin.com) Crypto startup Centrifuge is introducing a dapp that allows users to collateralize real-world assets for use in the decentralized finance ecosystem. (The Block) Land parcel auctions in the virtual Somnium Space have totaled $470,000 over the past 10 weeks. (Decrypt)

Opposite Editorial

To See Libraâs Potential, Look at the Philippines, Not the US

Leah Callon-Butler argues thatÂ the much derided Libra project could provide real utilityÂ in countries where Facebook â one of the projectâs leads â essentially is the internet. âTake the Philippines as an example. Iâve lived here since 2018 and itâs not hard to imagine how fast libra could become the preferred tender of Filipinos everywhere. To paint you a picture: While very few are banked â only 22.6 percent of adults have a formal account â the number of mobile phone subscriptions is greater than the number of actual people who live here,â she said.Â

Look to Design, Not Laws, to Protect Privacy in the Surveillance Age

Raullen Chai argues thatÂ privacy preserving measures should be built into a product,Â rather than ensured by law, if there is any hope to counter wanton surveillance. âData privacy regulations have begun emerging in recent years, but these reactive measures simply cannot guarantee our privacy. We must proactively build and adopt new technologies with âprivacy by designâ to reach a human-centered future,â he said.Â

Market Intel

Macro Movements

The yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1613 per U.S. dollar earlier on Tuesday to hit the lowest level since early September.Â Bitcoin has historically seen gains as the Chinese yuan falls.Â âIf Chinaâs CNY continues to weaken against USD, then we could have a 2015 and 2016 repeat, where BTC strength coincided with yuan weakness,â tweeted Chris Burniske, partner at venture capital firm Placeholder.

EOS

Over the past year, theÂ EOS tokenâs price is down 69%,Â the worst performance among digital assets with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion, based on Messari data. Thatâs more than twice the decline over that period in prices for EOSâs biggest rival, Ethereum. Bitcoin is flat over the past 12 months. Things could worsen for the cryptocurrency, as lingering concerns over its applicability and centralized structure have yet to be adequately addressed, according to industry experts surveyed by CoinDeskâs First Mover team.Â

âNarrative Violationsâ

Bedrock Capital founder Geoff Lewis joins The Breakdown podcast to discuss how alternative ideas and narratives are challenging the mediaâs consensus-making function. TheseÂ ânarrative violationsâ are reshaping how people understand the world.Â

