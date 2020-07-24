Blockchain Bites: Ghosn’s Crypto Payments, Russia’s Red Line and Why Banks Won’t Bite
Cryptographers call out Craig Wrightâs latest claims, blockchain business deposits are growing at Signature and Carlos Ghosnâs smugglers were paid in crypto.
Top shelf
Cryptic Payments
The son of former Renault and Nissan head and fugitive Carlos GhosnÂ used Coinbase to pay two men $500,000 in bitcoinÂ to get his father out of Japan last December. U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday that Anthony Ghosn sent 63 bitcoin to Michael and Peter Taylor, a father and son team who smuggled Carlos Ghosn out. Coinbase gave evidence to Japanese investigators this week, showing a series of transactions between January and May 2020 from Ghosnâs Coinbase account to one belonging to Peter Taylor. Wednesdayâs filing shows a bank account managed by Peter Taylor also received two wire transfers, totaling over $870,000, from Carlos Ghosnâs account in October 2019.
Work to Do
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said banks can provide custody services for cryptocurrencies. The move isÂ widely praised as a step towards mainstreaming crypto.Â However, itâs unclear whether banks will immediately act on the regulatory clarification. Congressman Darren Soto (D-Fla.), said the letter was âan important stepâ to better integrate cryptocurrencies into the U.S. financial system, but cautioned âthe federal government is still behind in incorporatingâ cryptocurrency. âI donât expect you will see much change in the next three to four months, but then we might see some acceleration thereafter,â Trustology CEO Alex Batlin said. âThis will come up as banks will be holding investment committees for funding approvals for the next year.â
Assessment of the FactsÂ
Four experts agree thatÂ Craig S. Wrightâs latest claims about Bitcoin message-signing are wrongÂ on the facts. Wright, who claims heâs Bitcoinâs pseudonymous creator, is embroiled in a legal battle that hinges on his purported ownership of a number of the earliest Bitcoin addresses. Recently, an anonymous user signed a public message using 145 of those keys, calling him a âliar and a fraud,â an accusation Wright countered by saying, âYou cannot have a digital signature that is anonymous, by definition.â Four cryptography experts now dispute these claims, with Johns Hopkins associate professor Matthew Green saying, it âmakes zero sense to me as a cryptographerâ¦ If Craig Wright is saying something meaningful here then he needs to slow down and explain it more clearly. Because the words heâs using sound like nonsense to me.â
Red Wall
Russiaâs Federal Security Service, or FSB, the successor to the KGB, supervises all industries related to cryptography andÂ may be holding back the local blockchain sector.Â The FSBâs rigid certification process for crypto companies could cost more than $100,000 and take at least a year, according to experts on the Russian enterprise blockchain market. Further, this borderless technology is sometimes stonewalled by the watchdog, which is distrustful of foreign-developed blockchains. It works in reverse too. Russian-made systems might end up isolated from the global market due to distrust of Russian government cryptography standards.
Future of the Internet
A debate hosted Wednesday night featuring Protocol Labâs Juan Benet, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin and former Coinbase executive Balaji Srinivasan detailed competingÂ visions for the future of the internet.Â While all parties agreed the world needs to move towards decentralized models â especially in social media â there were differing opinions about how and when data should be verified in distributed systems. âMy impression is we are headed to a much better future where the data structures are going to be decoupled from the [user interfaces],â Benet said. âThere will be many different systems built atop the same information graph.â
Quick bites
- Arcaâs flagship crypto hedge fund is upÂ 77% in 2020
- Crypto bank hopeful Bitcoin Suisse raised aÂ $48 million Series A
- Central bank board member saysÂ CBDCs raise more questions than answersÂ â calling it âhelicopter moneyâ
- Operaâs built-in crypto wallets haveÂ 170,000 monthly active users
- SEC registered broker-dealer is launchingÂ a security token platform called Gladius
The big idea
Signature Bank sawÂ $1 billion in deposit growthÂ in the second quarter of 2020 from the firmâs digital assets team, according to its latest filing.Â
The New York-based bank is one of a handful â including Silvergate Bank and Metropolitan Commercial Bank â willing to take deposits from blockchain firms. And itâs a risk that seems to be paying off. Â
Signatureâs blockchain-related business lines represented one-eighth of the firmâs total $8 billion deposit growth this quarter.Â
âThe crypto industry is often a rich source of low-cost, non-interest bearing deposits for crypto-friendly banks like Signature,â CoinDeskâs Nathan DiCamillo reports. According to Signature CEO Joseph DePaolo on the firmâs earnings call, the cost of those deposits decreased to 56 basis points from 98 basis points because of the low interest rate environment.
âThis is now the fourth consecutive quarter exceeding $1 billion in both total and average deposit growth, non-interest bearing deposits of $16.1 billion still represent a high 32% of total deposits since the second quarter of last year,â DePaolo said.Â
For years, crypto and banking was like oil and water. Most of the Wall Street banking powerhouses â like Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo â were reluctant to enter into this poorly understood and underregulated market.Â
In 2017, for instance, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin a fraud. It now looks like heâs singing a different tune â with his bank taking onÂ Coinbase as a clientÂ last May.
Brian Brooks, Coinbaseâs former chief legal officer and now senior deputy at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which recently issued a letter allowing crypto custody among chartered banks, said at the time the trend will likely continue.Â
This doesnât necessarily mean the original lot of crypto-friendly banks will be pushed out of the market. Silvergate, whichÂ once banked Coinbase,Â has plans to continue expanding its crypto services.Â
In an industry of constant evolution, there will always beÂ new paths to profits.
Market intel
Flatlining Interest
Volume and open interest on Bakkt hasÂ flatlined at $0 since June 15,Â according to Skew. The Intercontinental Exchangeâs subsidiary launched its bitcoin options market in December 2019. Open interest for the exchangeâs options market has suffered complete inactivity before, but the current 38-day streak dwarfs other periods. Bakktâs options volume has also dropped to $0 since April 23, Skew said.
Going Public?
Digital-asset industry insiders say a move toward moreÂ public ownership of crypto firms could accelerate mainstream adoption.Â âBy becoming publicly traded, cryptocurrency-focused companies could appeal to investors in the $35 trillion U.S. stock market. Back-of-the-envelope math shows that just a 1% allocation into crypto stocks could mean $350 billion of new investments for companies in the space,â CoinDeskâs First Mover reports. The total market value of all digital asset markets currently sits at $287 billion. According to CoinDesk Research, thereâs more than two dozen publicly-traded firms, with many more like Coinbase and Ant Group rumored to be in the process of listing.
Opinion
Banks Wonât Bite
Alex Mascioli, head of institutional services for Bequant, thinksÂ banks arenât likely to jump at the opportunity to custody crypto assets.Â Last Wednesday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced banks can offer crypto and digital asset custody to their clients, which could be a profitable new business line. However, thereâs inertia standing in the way. âThe bulk of banks and other sophisticated players in the old school markets donât know much about our industry. Most of them donât appear to have even done anything as basic as buying a fractional Bitcoin on Robinhood,â he writes.Â
Podcast
Big Techâs Effect on Small Biz
Sahil Bloom, an investor with Altamont Capital Partners, joins as a guest on the latest episode of The Breakdown to discussÂ the recent increase in joblessness claims,Â remote work and Robinhood traders.Â
Who won #CryptoTwitter?
