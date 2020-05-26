Blockchain Bites: Facebook’s Calibra Facelift and Tencent’s ‘New Infrastructure’ Investments

Weâre happy to be back after a recharging long weekend. Letâs get to the news.

Indiaâs central bank has clarified its crypto stance, Tencent is looking to invest in âemerging technologiesâ including blockchain and Facebookâs digital wallet subsidiary announced a rebranding and new details.

Top Shelf

Libraâs New Face

A statement announcing the rebranding of Facebook subsidiary Calibra to Novi alsoÂ reveals details of the anticipated wallet product.Â The Novi wallet will operate as a standalone app, as well as provide interoperability with Facebookâs social messaging apps Messenger and WhatsApp, to make transactions as âeasy as sending a message.â Novi customers will need to be verified using a government-issued ID. The wallet will initially be rolled out to a limited number of countries, though the release date still remains unclear.

âNo Such Prohibitionsâ

Indiaâs central bank has clarified the nationâs new crypto policy, months after the Indian Supreme CourtÂ lifted restrictions on banking cryptoÂ clients. Commercial banks can indeed provide banking services to traders and firms dealing in cryptocurrencies. âAs on date, no such prohibition exists,â the Reserve Bank of India said on May 22. The statement came in response to a query filed by BV Harish, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin.

Signed Transactions

More than 100 addresses Craig Wright â the self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin currently being sued for half of his supposed multi-billion dollar stash of the cryptocurrency â claimed to be his wereÂ used to sign a message calling Wright a âfraudâÂ and making it plain that he does not in fact own or control them. The Bitcoin addresses were inadvertently entered into the public record in the ongoing case against Wright.Â

Challenging Amazon

In a bid to attract users beyond the cryptoverse, Halsey MinorâsÂ VideoCoin platform will launch WednesdayÂ with fiat payment options. VideoCoin decentralizes the hosting and streaming of video, paying out a native token to participants in the network. âA company like Fox is never going to go to an exchange and buy volatile tokens. You kind of have to be in the crypto world to use crypto projects â and we are trying to break that barrier down,â Minor said.Â

Tencentâs Investments

Tencent isÂ investing 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) into ânew infrastructureâÂ based on emerging technologies including AI, cloud computing and blockchain over the next five years. The investments are aimed at recovering losses accrued during the coronavirus crisis and âfurther cement virus containment success,â Tencentâs senior executive vice president Dowson Tong told Guangming Daily.

Bitcoin 401(k)

Bitwage has unveiled a trial of aÂ bitcoin 401(k) plan. The pension plan is supported by crypto exchange Gemini, the custodian service Kingdom Trust, as well as the established pension provider, Leading Retirement Solutions, who keep records for the 401(k) plan with the Department of Labor and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).Â

Trading Currents

Thailand is teaming up with aÂ blockchain firm Power Ledger to encourage peer-to-peer tradingÂ of renewable energy. âBlockchain-enabled transactive energy solutions including peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading, virtual power plants as well as renewable energy certificates and carbon credits trading will be the key to establishing economically viable renewable energy markets,â said the startupâs co-founder, Jemma Green, and help the nation hit its 25% renewable energy target by 2037.

Strategic Investment

Indiaâs largest cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, has secured aÂ $2.5 million strategic investmentÂ led by Polychain Capital with support from Coinbase Ventures. The investment will reinforce the exchangeâs efforts to drive cryptocurrency adoption in the country after a major legal victory in March.

Telegram Throws in the Towel

Telegram is no longer challenging the Securities and Exchange Commissionâs ban on its blockchain token project in the courtroom. On Friday, the companyÂ filed an agreement for dismissal without prejudiceÂ of a previous appeal challenging the SECâs prohibition of distributing gram tokens to U.S. investors.Â

Supporting Steem?

Binance isÂ forced to âtechnicallyâ supportÂ last weekâs hard fork of the Steem blockchain, according to the crypto exchangeâs CEO. In a statement on Binanceâs official blog Sunday, CEO Changpeng âCZâ Zhao said the exchange is âvery much against zeroing other peopleâs assets on the blockchain,â but to not support it would mean that Binance users would not be able to withdraw their steem tokens.

Louisiana LicensingÂ

The Louisiana State Senate is about to consider a bill to regulate and license virtual currency businesses. If passed, the legislation wouldÂ establish Louisianaâs first crypto licensingÂ regime. Crypto businesses would have to apply with the stateâs Office of Financial Institutions (OFI), fork over executivesâ fingerprints, subject their âexperience, character and general fitnessâ to investigation â and perhaps the business premises as well â and pay a nonrefundable registration fee, among other requirements.

Market Intel

Digitization Boost

Messari analysts wrote a report arguing theÂ âcoming digitization of money,â including the launch of CBDCs, could provide a âsecular tailwindâ for bitcoin. The resilience of cryptocurrencies has catalyzed government investigation into CBDCs, which in turn expose the wider population to the mechanics of cryptocurrencies. CBDCs, âwill increase peopleâs comfort with and understanding of cryptocurrencies, get more people creating and using cryptocurrency wallets, and provide on-ramps into decentralized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin,â the analysts said. This insight comes fromÂ First Mover.Â Get it in your inboxÂ here.Â

Inflation and Price

Rewards per block mined on the zcash blockchain â launched and supported by the Electric Coin Company â are scheduled to beÂ cut by 50% sometime in November. The privacy-centered crypto is often criticized for its high levels of inflation, though some industry experts are saying its programmatic halving could solve this problem. This case study could reveal insight about the impact inflation has on a cryptocurrencyâs price.Â

Fees and Transactions

Bitcoinâs average transaction fee has dropped 53% from $6.64 to $3.06 in the past five days, as the backlog of unconfirmed transactions sitting in the blockchainâs mempool has dropped 71% over the same time period. (Decrypt)

Crypto Long & Short

VC Inflows

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) stirred up discussion last week by claiming the crypto economy is teetering on the edge of its next cycle of development, just days after it unveiled a second $515 million crypto-focused fund. CoinDeskâs Noelle Acheson looks at venture capital inflows into crypto andÂ what a16zâs plans means for the direction of this industry. â[V]enture funding implies building, steady progress, support for the never-ending search for product-market fit and a relatively attractive profile for institutions looking for return with reasonable risk,â she said. You can sign up forÂ Crypto Long & ShortÂ here.

Opposite Editorial

Spiritual Reflections on the Bitcoin Halving

Allen Farrington, a freelance writer, reflects onÂ bitcoinâs third programmatic halvingÂ and what the shared event means for the future of the network and the internet. âThe bitcoin halving happened at the same time for everybody because the Bitcoin protocol is the same thing for everybody. It knows no borders and no nationalities. It knows no time zones,â he said.Â

What I Learned the First Time I Lost a Million Dollars

Jeff Dorman retells the tale of hisÂ gains and losses on Wall StreetÂ and what this experience means for risk management in the age of digital assets. âThe ability to stay disciplined with risk management changed my career. I always knew I had the tools required to be a successful investor, and Iâve always been convinced I can make smart investments, but it took years to realize the difference between good asset managers and bad ones comes down to more than just picking good investments,â he writes.Â

Who Won #CryptoTwitter?

