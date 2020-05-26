Blockchain Bites: Facebook’s Calibra Facelift and Tencent’s ‘New Infrastructure’ Investments
Weâre happy to be back after a recharging long weekend. Letâs get to the news.
Indiaâs central bank has clarified its crypto stance, Tencent is looking to invest in âemerging technologiesâ including blockchain and Facebookâs digital wallet subsidiary announced a rebranding and new details.
Youâre readingÂ Blockchain Bites, the daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news, and why theyâre significant. You can subscribe to this and all of CoinDeskâsÂ newsletters here.Â
Top Shelf
Related: To See Libraâs Potential, Look at the Philippines, Not the US
Libraâs New Face
A statement announcing the rebranding of Facebook subsidiary Calibra to Novi alsoÂ reveals details of the anticipated wallet product.Â The Novi wallet will operate as a standalone app, as well as provide interoperability with Facebookâs social messaging apps Messenger and WhatsApp, to make transactions as âeasy as sending a message.â Novi customers will need to be verified using a government-issued ID. The wallet will initially be rolled out to a limited number of countries, though the release date still remains unclear.
âNo Such Prohibitionsâ
Indiaâs central bank has clarified the nationâs new crypto policy, months after the Indian Supreme CourtÂ lifted restrictions on banking cryptoÂ clients. Commercial banks can indeed provide banking services to traders and firms dealing in cryptocurrencies. âAs on date, no such prohibition exists,â the Reserve Bank of India said on May 22. The statement came in response to a query filed by BV Harish, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin.
Signed Transactions
More than 100 addresses Craig Wright â the self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin currently being sued for half of his supposed multi-billion dollar stash of the cryptocurrency â claimed to be his wereÂ used to sign a message calling Wright a âfraudâÂ and making it plain that he does not in fact own or control them. The Bitcoin addresses were inadvertently entered into the public record in the ongoing case against Wright.Â
Challenging Amazon
In a bid to attract users beyond the cryptoverse, Halsey MinorâsÂ VideoCoin platform will launch WednesdayÂ with fiat payment options. VideoCoin decentralizes the hosting and streaming of video, paying out a native token to participants in the network. âA company like Fox is never going to go to an exchange and buy volatile tokens. You kind of have to be in the crypto world to use crypto projects â and we are trying to break that barrier down,â Minor said.Â
Related: First Mover: Bitcoin Could Get a Boost From Central Bank Digital Currencies
Tencentâs Investments
Tencent isÂ investing 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) into ânew infrastructureâÂ based on emerging technologies including AI, cloud computing and blockchain over the next five years. The investments are aimed at recovering losses accrued during the coronavirus crisis and âfurther cement virus containment success,â Tencentâs senior executive vice president Dowson Tong told Guangming Daily.
Bitcoin 401(k)
Bitwage has unveiled a trial of aÂ bitcoin 401(k) plan. The pension plan is supported by crypto exchange Gemini, the custodian service Kingdom Trust, as well as the established pension provider, Leading Retirement Solutions, who keep records for the 401(k) plan with the Department of Labor and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).Â
Trading Currents
Thailand is teaming up with aÂ blockchain firm Power Ledger to encourage peer-to-peer tradingÂ of renewable energy. âBlockchain-enabled transactive energy solutions including peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading, virtual power plants as well as renewable energy certificates and carbon credits trading will be the key to establishing economically viable renewable energy markets,â said the startupâs co-founder, Jemma Green, and help the nation hit its 25% renewable energy target by 2037.
Strategic Investment
Indiaâs largest cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, has secured aÂ $2.5 million strategic investmentÂ led by Polychain Capital with support from Coinbase Ventures. The investment will reinforce the exchangeâs efforts to drive cryptocurrency adoption in the country after a major legal victory in March.
Telegram Throws in the Towel
Telegram is no longer challenging the Securities and Exchange Commissionâs ban on its blockchain token project in the courtroom. On Friday, the companyÂ filed an agreement for dismissal without prejudiceÂ of a previous appeal challenging the SECâs prohibition of distributing gram tokens to U.S. investors.Â
Supporting Steem?
Binance isÂ forced to âtechnicallyâ supportÂ last weekâs hard fork of the Steem blockchain, according to the crypto exchangeâs CEO. In a statement on Binanceâs official blog Sunday, CEO Changpeng âCZâ Zhao said the exchange is âvery much against zeroing other peopleâs assets on the blockchain,â but to not support it would mean that Binance users would not be able to withdraw their steem tokens.
Louisiana LicensingÂ
The Louisiana State Senate is about to consider a bill to regulate and license virtual currency businesses. If passed, the legislation wouldÂ establish Louisianaâs first crypto licensingÂ regime. Crypto businesses would have to apply with the stateâs Office of Financial Institutions (OFI), fork over executivesâ fingerprints, subject their âexperience, character and general fitnessâ to investigation â and perhaps the business premises as well â and pay a nonrefundable registration fee, among other requirements.
Market Intel
Digitization Boost
Messari analysts wrote a report arguing theÂ âcoming digitization of money,â including the launch of CBDCs, could provide a âsecular tailwindâ for bitcoin. The resilience of cryptocurrencies has catalyzed government investigation into CBDCs, which in turn expose the wider population to the mechanics of cryptocurrencies. CBDCs, âwill increase peopleâs comfort with and understanding of cryptocurrencies, get more people creating and using cryptocurrency wallets, and provide on-ramps into decentralized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin,â the analysts said. This insight comes fromÂ First Mover.Â Get it in your inboxÂ here.Â
Inflation and Price
Rewards per block mined on the zcash blockchain â launched and supported by the Electric Coin Company â are scheduled to beÂ cut by 50% sometime in November. The privacy-centered crypto is often criticized for its high levels of inflation, though some industry experts are saying its programmatic halving could solve this problem. This case study could reveal insight about the impact inflation has on a cryptocurrencyâs price.Â
Fees and Transactions
Bitcoinâs average transaction fee has dropped 53% from $6.64 to $3.06 in the past five days, as the backlog of unconfirmed transactions sitting in the blockchainâs mempool has dropped 71% over the same time period. (Decrypt)
Crypto Long & Short
VC Inflows
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) stirred up discussion last week by claiming the crypto economy is teetering on the edge of its next cycle of development, just days after it unveiled a second $515 million crypto-focused fund. CoinDeskâs Noelle Acheson looks at venture capital inflows into crypto andÂ what a16zâs plans means for the direction of this industry. â[V]enture funding implies building, steady progress, support for the never-ending search for product-market fit and a relatively attractive profile for institutions looking for return with reasonable risk,â she said. You can sign up forÂ Crypto Long & ShortÂ here.
Opposite Editorial
Spiritual Reflections on the Bitcoin Halving
Allen Farrington, a freelance writer, reflects onÂ bitcoinâs third programmatic halvingÂ and what the shared event means for the future of the network and the internet. âThe bitcoin halving happened at the same time for everybody because the Bitcoin protocol is the same thing for everybody. It knows no borders and no nationalities. It knows no time zones,â he said.Â
What I Learned the First Time I Lost a Million Dollars
Jeff Dorman retells the tale of hisÂ gains and losses on Wall StreetÂ and what this experience means for risk management in the age of digital assets. âThe ability to stay disciplined with risk management changed my career. I always knew I had the tools required to be a successful investor, and Iâve always been convinced I can make smart investments, but it took years to realize the difference between good asset managers and bad ones comes down to more than just picking good investments,â he writes.Â
Who Won #CryptoTwitter?
Related Stories
- Crypto Long & Short: Innovation Cycles, Crypto Venture Funds and Institutional Investors
- Blockchain Bites: Iran and Russia Revisit Crypto Regulations, Bitcoin Pizza Day 10 Years Later
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.