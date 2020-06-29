Blockchain Bites: EY’s Auditing Slip and Bitcoin’s Long Line of Pseudonymous Developers
Balancer fell victim to a âflash loanâ exploit, a mining conglomerate sees potential in blockchain and a shareholders associationÂ said EY should have caught Wirecardâs multi-billion-dollar blackhole earlier.
Flash loans are one of many novel financial products made possible through decentralized technologies. But with innovation comes risk. Hereâs the story:
Flash loans & hacks
A hacker exploited a smart contract loophole early Monday to drainÂ $500,000-worth of tokensÂ from DeFi liquidity provider Balancer Pool. CTO Mike McDonald said in a blog the attacker had borrowed $23 million-worth of WETH tokens in a flash loan from dYdX, and used those token to trade against themselves with a variety of investment-grade Stratera tokens. A flash loan was used in February to cripple the bZx exchange. These types of attacks leverage aÂ protocolâs built in capabilitiesÂ and novel financial instruments, rather than hacking the code base.Â This hack follows news ofÂ 870 bitcoinsÂ stored on Blockstreamâs Liquid Network being made vulnerable to network moderatorsâ seizure last week, said Summa founder James Prestwich.Â
Blockchain deals
Mining conglomerate BHP completed aÂ $14 million dealÂ with a Chinese metals giant using the blockchain-based MineHub platform to process contract terms, exchange documents online and provide visibility and accountability along the supply chain. Elsewhere, the South Korean government chose blockchain startup Sendsquare to develop aÂ proof-of-conceptÂ blockchain registry to help analyze, anonymize and store clinical data for diabetes.
Privacy and pseudo-anonymityÂ
Bitcoinâs culture is heavily influenced by the rights toÂ pseudonymity and privacyÂ online. Beginning with Satoshi Nakamoto, a long line of crypto developers have taken the route of remaining pseudo-anonymous for personal safety as well as to maintain consistent worldviews. Sometimes seen as needless obfuscation, masked identities allow people to âbe who you are,â Engineer Kee Hinckley said. It also informs the projects being built, such as the many privacy-forward experiments on Bitcoin.Â
Auditing slip
A German shareholder body has accused âBig Fourâ auditor Ernst & Young of failing to spot aÂ $2.1 billion black holeÂ in Wirecardâs books soon enough. Shareholdersâ association SdK filed criminal damages against EY Friday for not flagging Wirecardâs accounting practices earlier, reports CNBC. The group holds EY, and two current and one former employee in particular, responsible for not alerting the authorities and investors sooner, which ultimately culminated in the precipitous drop in the Wirecard share price.
SEC Chair Crypto Mom?
Commissioner Hester âCrypto MomâÂ Peirce could become SEC chair,Â if President Donald Trumpâs nomination of current Chairman Jay Clayton to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York goes through. If Clayton is confirmed, the president will likely appoint, as is tradition, the senior-most commissioner belonging to his political party; that would be Crypto Mom.Â
Quick bite
- The Finance Department of Switzerland thinks existing tax law covers DeFi (Decrypt)
- Compound Finance is a âTVLâ unicorn, as of Friday (Decrypt)
- Crypto M&A is led by exchanges,Â The BlockÂ found
- Ross UlbrichtÂ weighs inÂ on MakerDAO
- Will Bitcoin see aÂ return of the retailÂ investor?Â
- Matic Network went live with itsÂ staking solution
Market intel
Back in the green
Bitcoin chalked outÂ minor price gainsÂ on Sunday, ending its longest run of daily losses for half a year. The leading cryptocurrency by market value jumped 1.2%, having suffered losses in each of the preceding five days, according to CoinDeskâsÂ Bitcoin Price Index. Prices last took a beating for five consecutive days in early December 2019.Â Both five-day drops saw prices decline by around $900 over the 5-day periods. Sundayâs rise has kept the multi-week long trading range of $9,000 to $10,000 intact.
Volatility trends
Recent market data suggests thatÂ bitcoin is becoming less volatile,Â while stocks are increasingly volatile, CoinDesk Head of Research Noelle Acheson said, in the latest Crypto Long & Short newsletter. If the trend continues, it could have profound effects on bitcoinâs adoption, as Fidelity found the biggest barrier to entry is cryptoâs market turbulence. âWith the narrowing of the differential, that barrier could disappear, or at least significantly diminish. Itâs not just that bitcoinâs volatility seems to be trending down â if volatility overall is more acceptable, bitcoinâs swings could be seen as less of a negative,â Acheson said. Though for some, she remembers, volatility is the whole point. âWhere else are you going to get high potential returns?âÂ Subscribe hereÂ to get Crypto Long & Short in your inbox.
Valuing bitcoin
Nearly half of investors in a recent survey said a lack of fundamentals keeps them from participating.Â In a 30-minute webinar July 7, CoinDesk Research will explore one of the first and oldest unique data points to be developed by crypto asset analysts: Bitcoin Days Destroyed.Â
Weâll be joined by Lucas Nuzzi, a veteran analyst and a network data expert at Coin Metrics. Lucas and CoinDesk Research will walk you through the structure of this unique financial metric and demonstrate some of its many applications.Â Sign up for the July 7 webinarÂ âHow to Value Bitcoin: Bitcoin Days Destroyed.âÂ
Opinion
Is the Travel Rule good or bad for crypto? Both
Professor Malcolm Campbell-Verduyn and blockchain researcher Moritz HÃ¼tten break down what is sometimes thought of as anÂ âexistential crisisâ for crypto:Â Financial Action Task Forceâs âTravel Rule.â They argue the new requirements will lead to a bifurcation in the industry, with one path moving closer to the regulatory schema big banks follow and one diverging towards underground, grey market dealings.Â
Who won #CryptoTwitter?
