Blockchain Bites: Ethereum’s Fees, Bitcoin’s Pullback, Ren’s Great Week

BlockFi has raised a Series A, B and C within a 12-month span, an ICOâs investors canât find the people theyâre trying to sue and stablecoin demand may become unbalanced by traders ditching a âmarket-neutral strategy.âÂ

Top shelf

Semper BlockFi?

Crypto lenderÂ BlockFi closed a $50 million Series CÂ led by Morgan Creek Digital and with participation from Peter Thielâs Valar Ventures â the lead investor in BlockFiâs A and B rounds â Castle Island Ventures, Winklevoss Capital as well as NBA player Matthew Dellavedova and two unnamed university endowments, among others. BlockFi has now raised $100 million in the past 12 months, has accrued $1.5 billion in crypto assets on its lending platform, and sees about $10 million in monthly revenue. So why the raise? CEO Zac Prince said BlockFi is still trying to add personnel and keep equity capital stable in order to quickly expand geographically, CoinDeskâs Nathan DiCamillo said.Â

Error 404: promoters not found

Investors in aÂ $12 million ICO want their money back, but the celebrity couple behind the project has disappeared, CoinDeskâs Leigh Cuen reports. A district court ruled investors in the marijuana project Paragon can pursue a class action. The project appears to have been helmed by Jessica VerSteeg, a former Iowa beauty queen and reality star, and her husband, Russian entrepreneur Egor Lavrov. Rapper âThe Gameâ is also listed as a defendant, among several technologists. Itâs unclear if any of the projectâs stated plans to revolutionize the marijuana industry would have materialized had it not been for legal action from the SEC in 2018.

DeFi headlines

Algorand hasÂ unveiled smart contract capabilitiesÂ aimed at luring DeFi projects away from its larger competitors. New âstateful smart contractsâ store certain information in user accounts, rather than its own code, increasing efficiency and reducing fees. ALGO tokens haveÂ jumped 20% on the news. Binance users can now stakeÂ daiÂ and kava tokens as the exchangeâsÂ DeFi-centered platform goes live.

Election experimentsÂ

Russian communications giant Rostelecom has published details of itsÂ blockchain-based voting systemÂ that will be deployed in two local regions. The system will be based on a private enterprise version of the Waves blockchain, with nodes located only by Rostelecom servers. âAll information from the enterprise voting chain will be published on a special portal that can be accessed by anybody,â CEO Sasha Ivanov said. A previous pilot saw personal information of voters on the blockchain system end up on darknet markets. Authorities deny the allegations. Russiaâs Department of Information Technologies will host a separate voting pilot during the by-elections this fall.

Harried: Cash & carry

InstitutionalÂ demand for stablecoins may coolÂ because yield on âcarry tradesâ has been cut in half since Monday. Carry trading, a market-neutral strategy, involves buying an asset at spot prices and simultaneously selling a futures contract against it when the futures contract is trading at a premium to the spot price. The decline in the carry strategy yield â pushed by declining yields â could also mean a cut in Â demand for dollar-backed stablecoins like tether. CoinDeskâs Omkar Godbole reports. âStablecoins are widely used as funding currencies and there has been a high demand for these dollar-backed cryptocurrencies from institutions,â Skew CEO Emmanuel Goh said. Carry trades have been a main driver of stablecoin issuance this year.

Quick bites

At stake

Earlier this week,Â Axios reportedÂ tensions between investors and developers have delayed the Filecoin project.Â

According to the report published Tuesday, investors in Protocol Labs, a for-profit incubator of anticipated Web3 projects like IPFS and Filecoin, believe they are owed disbursements of Filecoinâs native token. Â

Filecoin raised about $205 million in a 2017 ICO, in which some â but not all â of Protocol Labâs seed round backers participated. Axios reports Protocol Labs âretained a percentage of the tokens,â with regular distributions being made to CEO Juan Batiz-Benet and early employees, âwhich in theory would be value accruing to the equity investors.â

Unnamed parties are apparently in mediation over receiving a portion of these tokens, which could potentially delay Filecoinâs imminent launch next month if not resolved, reporters Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva intuit.Â

Fortuneâs Jeff John RobertsÂ read the newsÂ and added this insight: Filecoin is a representation of the entire blockchain space where it is common to raise millions of dollars through novel funding mechanisms, and frequently, fail to deliver.Â

Part of the issue is, itâs hard building a new, open and fair version of the internet or the financial system. âBut there is another reason to be skeptical, and that is the lack of incentive that blockchain companies have to succeed,â he writes.Â

Front-loaded with cash, itâs easier to âtravel the worldâ rather than âtoil over blockchain code,â Roberts writes.Â

While Filecoin is noÂ stranger to delays (in February 2019, developers pushed back the launch of its first testnet. The mainnet had been estimated to deploy in the first quarter of 2019, then the second quarter, then to Q3/Q4 2019, then between July 20 and Aug. 21, 2020, now in aÂ month), its network participants are less cynical.Â

Despite a year of delays, Filecoin has found anÂ incentivized community in China, and has onboarded miners, after it emailed hard drives containing climate data toÂ future (probable) network participants.

In Benetâs own words fromÂ Consensus: Distributed: âWeb 3 is about creating a platform that is decentralized, that puts human rights foremost, and can build a much freer and open internet and lock it in place.âÂ

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have already âchanged the underlying guts and rails of major industries,â he said. But it hasnât yet solved the dilemma between project developers and their investors.Â

Market intel

Greens & reds

BitcoinâsÂ priceÂ pullback may worsen as the U.S. dollar shows signs of life. The dollar index, which tracks the greenbackâs value against that of other reserve currencies, has jumped 1% to 93.000 in the past 24 hours â the biggest single-day rise in two months. This jump comes after Julyâs Federal Reserve meeting minutes show the central bank is not planning on implementing controversial yield curve controls on bonds. The correlation between bitcoin and the U.S. dollar has been historically weak but has picked up in the past month as investors look for alternative safe-haven assets, CoinDesk markets reporter Omkar Godbole writes.

Rendering Ren

Prices for ren, the token for the RenVM DeFi network,Â surged by more than 100% over the past week. Thatâs because the total amount of renBTC, a tokenized bitcoin that is locked in RenVM, broke 10,000 on Monday, according to data collected by DeFi Pulse. The total value locked in RenVM jumped to more than $174 million on Monday from approximately $59.9 million a week earlier. There is a growing demand for having bitcoin (BTC) on the Ethereum blockchain as it is increasingly used in DeFi, CoinDeskâsÂ Muyao Shen reports.Â

Tech pod

OMG! Fees!

Tether hasÂ added its eighth blockchain, OMG Network, to help alleviate congestionÂ on the popular rail Ethereum. OMG is touted as a scaling solution to handle thousands of transactions at a third of the cost of Ethereum, which is currently experiencing a record high gas fees, or the price to run transactions. The third-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $13.1 billion is among the top Ethereum âgas guzzlers,â according to Ethgasstaion. CoinGecko data showsÂ OMG tokens have increased 115%Â from $1.70 to $3.65 in the past seven days, as investors look to the network to escape climbing gas prices.

Op-ed

Gamifying gains

Andrew Thurman, a content consultant for Chainlink Labs and an adviser to IdeaMarkets, thinks non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are immutable, immortal, resistant to theft, impossible to forgeÂ and âboring as dirt.âÂ Crypto collectibles arenât for everyone, but NFTs have properties that can be applied to a variety of games increasing the stakes and the fun. Although, ânot all NFT projects need to introduce such elegantly designed systems to become more fun,â he writes.Â

Podcast corner

Real enough?

SomeÂ people think a recovery in stocks is divorced from reality, in which stores are closing, prices are rising and roughlyÂ 14.8 millionÂ Americans are collecting unemployment. Nathaniel Whittemore dives into the controversy and asks how real is it, and how are leading finance minds interpreting the recovery?

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

