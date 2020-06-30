Blockchain Bites: Digital Dollars, Ethereum’s Gas and ASX’s Blockchain ‘Lacks Clarity’

Australiaâs stock exchange may delay its blockchain overhaul, thought leaders are meeting in Washington, D.C., to discuss the digitization of money and Ethereum devs have a proposal to pump the brakes on high gas fees. Hereâs the story:

Top shelf

Digital Dollars

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will hold a hearing on âThe Digitization of MoneyÂ and Payments.â The witnesses include former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo and Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla, suggesting a focus around central bank digital currencies and stablecoins. Elsewhere, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will establish four additional âInnovation Hubâ branches â in Toronto, Stockholm, London and a joint location for Paris and Frankfurt â to further study the adoption of digital monies and distributed ledger technologies.Â Finally, the Bank of Canada has published a note saying blockchain privacy solutions, like zero-knowledge proofs, arenât ready yet for use in a CBDC. (The Block)

Tech Solutions?

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has come under pressure toÂ postpone the launchÂ of a blockchain replacement for its decades-old settlement and clearing system. One of the main share registry companies in Australia, Computershare, told the Financial Times on June 25 it was seeking a two-year delay to the implementation of the ASXâs new blockchain-based system because the new project âlacked clarity.â Meanwhile, aÂ new technical proposal is addressing EthereumâsÂ growing gas feesÂ by implementing a dynamic pricing system. Called EIP 1559, Ethereum users would now pay a set âbase feeâ to the network plus a tip to miners.

Crime and Punishments?

Alexey Andryunin fakes volumes to get coins listed on exchanges. He didnât think his services were needed after the collapse of the ICO market, but has found business growing again during the COVID-19 pandemic as tokenÂ promoters pay him to pumpÂ their projects so theyâll be accepted on crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, Sergey Medvedev, a Russian national who operated a digital currency escrow service for theÂ $568 million payment card fraudÂ forum he founded in 2010, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in what the U.S. government called its largest-ever cyber fraud case. Elsewhere, a hacker has attempted toÂ disrupt a blockchain votingÂ system currently being used in the Russian Federation while hackers have extorted $1.14 million in bitcoin from the University of California. (The Block)

âââNew Metrics

Coin Metrics announced aÂ free float supply methodologyÂ for digital assets Tuesday to improve and standardize the industryâs liquidity and market capitalization data. The metric excludes issued cryptos that donât provide liquidity to get a better sense of a tokenâs supply. Independently, blockchain analysis company Elliptic has added two privacy coins âÂ zcash (ZEC) and horizen (ZEN)Â â to its monitoring platform, which provides exchanges and institutional investors insight into when a transaction trail ends so they can take additional due diligence measures.

Fresh Capital

Blockchain data startup The Graph hasÂ raised $5 millionÂ in a token sale with Framework Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (CoinDeskâs parent) and others. The funding round follows a $2.5 million VC round early last year and used the âsimple agreement for future tokensâ (SAFT) format for accredited investors. That is as miner Hut 8 raised a total ofÂ $8.3 million from selling a 6% equity stake, it said, approximately $800,000 more than the original $7.5 million target. Finally, The Blockâs Michael McSweeney reports crypto exchange giantÂ Binance will acquire a majority stake in Swipe.io, a crypto card startup. âThe move paves the way for the crypto exchange giant to move ahead with its plan for a branded payments card,â McSweeney reports.

Quick bites

Wuhan Kingold Jewelry collateralized 83 tons of counterfeit gold to secure approximately $2.8 billion in loans to institutions. (Decrypt)

Balancer will compensate victims of the $450,000 flash loan attack (The Block)

The largest known non-exchange bitcoin wallet address recently moved 101,857 BTC (~$933 million) to two separate addresses. The transaction cost $0.48 in fees. (Decrypt)

Crypto.comâs and TenXâs Visa debit cards are back online. (The Block)

Market intel

Leading the Pack

Bitcoin isÂ still outperformingÂ the top traditional financial assets so far in 2020 â even after a dour performance this month. Bitcoin is trading around $9,170, representing a 27.8% gain on a year-to-date basis, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index. Meanwhile, gold and the U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the greenback against major currencies, are reporting 16% and 5.4% gains for 2020, respectively.Â

COMP Returns?

Compoundâs governance COMP token has dropped 40%, after surging to $400 per token last week. (Decrypt)

Valuing Bitcoin

Opinion

Humility Before a Fall: Your Crypto Startup Hasnât Done Anything Yet

Dave Balter, CEO of Flipside Crypto, has a message for crypto startups: âDig a hole, throw your ego into it and pour concrete on top. Find humility instead.âÂ Failure precedes success,Â he said, a notion often absent from the crypto conversation. âMany leaders think just being in the blockchain space makes them untouchable. They count an easy ICO raise as validation of success. Theyâre proud of developing something so technically complex their team barely understands it.â

Why Bitcoin Will Take a Long Time to Dethrone the Dollar

Byrne Hobart, a CoinDesk columnist and New York-based investor, consultant and writer, takes a look at the concept ofÂ hyperbitcoinization,Â the theory that bitcoin will become a global reserve currency, and thinks itâs a ways off. The same forces that one might assume lead to a crypto future are those that are keeping the U.S. dollar in its throne. âIronically, the same factors bitcoin advocates point to as evidence the fiat system is broken â high leverage and a financialized economy â make it durable, too. With so many forces arrayed in favor of the status quo, even the inevitable can take a long time,â he writes.

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

