Blockchain Bites: DiDi to Trial the Digital Yuan and a Look at Chainlink’s Gains

FOMO

TikTok videos and a fomenting sense of FOMO have driven trading volumes of dogecoin up nearly 2,000%, as of Monday, according to Messari. TheÂ meme-inspired assetâsÂ price climbed 35% over the same period. TheÂ Dogecoin TwitterÂ handle has issued a statement saying: âBe mindful of the intentions people have when they direct you to buy things. None of them are in the spot to be financially advising. Make choices right for you, do not ride other peoples (sic) FOMO or manipulation.â Separately, one Compound observer is rethinking governance token COMPâs meteoric rise.Â In the past seven days COMP has traded hands between $172 and $215, though Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, thinksÂ the true value should be around $40.Â He ascribed COMPâs high prices to âinitial euphoriaâ as well as a lack of liquidity to cash out.Â

Blockchain Trials: Digital Yuan & Ant Financial

DiDi, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, is forming a task force to design and implement aÂ trial of Chinaâs CBDCÂ on its transportation platform â potentially reaching 500 million DiDi users. âUnder PBoCâs overall DCEP strategy and operation timeline, DiDiâs DCEP taskforce will design and implement pilot DCEP projects in accordance with rigorous safety, security and governance standards,â the firm said. Meanwhile, Shanghai-based Cosco Shipping confirmed it wouldÂ trial Ant Blockchain,Â a product of Alibaba subsidiary Ant Financial, to streamline its operations.

Funding

Wintermute, an algorithmic market maker, has received aÂ $2.8 million Series AÂ investment from Lightspeed Venture Partners, the backers of Snap and an early iteration of Ripple. Wintermute provides liquidity on more than 500 spot trading pairs, on dYdX perpetual swaps and a handful of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) from 21Shares. Elsewhere, Chainalysis said Tuesday it has raisedÂ $13 million in additional Series BÂ financing from Ribbit Capital and Sound Ventures, bringing its total for the round to $49 million.

Movers & ShakersÂ

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the business end of theÂ second-largest blockchain,Â has appointed a new executive director, Daniel C. Burnett. Previously a standards architect within Ethereum-focused ConsenSys, Burnett wants to widen the EEAâs scope beyond banks and blue-chips, to include exchanges and the world of DeFi. Separately, crypto lender Nexo isÂ preparing to enter the prime brokerage spaceÂ with Chainlink-powered audits that bring more transparency to its operations. The Swiss lender announced an integration with the oracle provider to provide audit trails for Nexoâs lending and borrowing operations.Â

Blockchain Blocked

A TaiwaneseÂ blockchain-based contact tracing appÂ was unable to promote its public health solution due to Appleâs pandemic moderation policy, which only allowed health apps published by government entities or nonprofits into the Apple app store.Â

Quick bites

Venezuelan military officials reportedly seized 315 bitcoin miners (Yogita Khatri/The Block)

Adobeâs Flash will sunset this year. Hereâs its story (Richard C. Moss/Ars Technica)

Is Yield Farming being fed by incentives? (Jack Purdy/Messari)

Decrypt dives into a leaked FBI report detailing how the federal investigative agency is learning to decode the laundering of bitcoin to the privacy-protecting crypto monero (Timothy Lloyd/Decrypt)

Konstantin Ignatov, one of the key figures said to be behind the allegedÂ crypto fraud OneCoin,Â has again had his sentencing control date adjourned.

Market intel

$60M BTC

NearlyÂ $60 million worth of bitcoins moved to EthereumÂ during June, according to data estimates from Dune Analytics. Wrapped Bitcoin, the oldest tokenized bitcoin protocol on Ethereum, is responsible for roughly 75% of that growth after moving more than 4,800 BTC to Ethereum last month. The trend may be propelled by maturing decentralized finance services like yield farming and MakerDAO, which added tokenized bitcoin as collateral, said Delphi Digital co-founder Medio Demarco.

Linking DeFi & Gains

Similarly, Chainlink, the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market value,Â clocked 200% year-to-date gainsÂ primarily driven by the cryptoâs role in the DeFi ecosystem. âThe market cap for DeFi projects have quintupled in the last half year, and most of the ecosystem is now relying on (or planning to rely on) Chainlink for connecting on-chain DeFi smart contracts to off-chain data feeds like commodities and crypto price data.â This growth has decoupled link from bitcoin, which has gained only 29% so far this year, according to data source Coin Metrics.Â

Podcast

Saving Zombies?

Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis, shares whyÂ crisis-time central bank policiesÂ are saving zombie companies while hurting small businesses and startups on the latest episode of The Breakdown.

