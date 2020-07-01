Blockchain Bites: DeFi and DEXs Surge, Bitcoin’s Negligible Adjustment and an ICO Class Action
DeFiâs agricultural revolution is spurring growth in decentralized exchanges.
Meanwhile, the Bitcoin network experienced its lowest difficulty adjustment in 10 years, clocking a negligibleÂ change in mining difficulty today, while a novel legal strategy is bringing an initial coin offering project to court. Hereâs the story:
Top shelf
Breaking Down DeFi
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are growing due to aÂ surge in decentralized financeÂ (DeFi) activity. âCompound sparked the beginning of a new agricultural revolution where so-called yield farmers are siphoning volume through [automated market makers] instead of centralized exchanges. This isnât ideological behavior â itâs the same CeFi users now shifting to DeFi because itâs more efficient and profit-maximizing,â said Ben Forman of Parafi Capital. Thatâs as the daily distribution of the Compound protocolâs COMP governance token isÂ set to change,Â following a vote on a new proposal. The 2,880 COMP distributed to users every day will now be based on the dollar value of assets they have put in or borrowed from the system. Finally, DeFi protocol bXz announced a proposal to update its governance token, which would enable users to participate in the yield farming trend. (Decrypt)
Capital Raises
Japanese financial firm SBI Holdings will take aÂ $30 million minority stakeÂ in institutional crypto trading platform B2C2 as the firms enter a strategic partnership, under which B2C2 will provide crypto liquidity for SBI, which is planning to grow its crypto offering to âmillions of existing customers.â Meanwhile, New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) raisedÂ $190 million from 24 investorsÂ for another bitcoin fund. Meanwhile, Curv, a crypto security firm, has closed aÂ $23 million Series AÂ funding round from CommerzVentures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (CoinDeskâs parent), among others.Â
Ethereum & Bitcoin Non-Developments
Ethereum Core developers decided Friday to postpone work on the protocolâsÂ next hard fork,Â Berlin, until at least August in an effort to let people transition off Geth, a client or programming language used by an overwhelming majority of Ethereum coders. Elsewhere, Ethereumâs founder Vitalik Buterin said ZK-rollups may become âthe dominant scaling paradigm for at least a couple of years,â or the main method by which Ethereum processes transactions, while developers work on building Eth 2.0,Â DecryptÂ reports. Finally, the Bitcoin network barely adjusted its difficulty level down 0.0033%, a percentage change small enough that itÂ rounds down to zero.Â The negligible adjustment might be tied to the lack of new mining devices plugging in or any newly added computing power being offset by those that are squeezed out after Bitcoinâs halving.
Legal Precedents?
20,000 claimants are pursuing aÂ class-action lawsuitÂ against the micro-mobility platform Helbiz, after the companyâs 2018 ICO. Most litigation involving token projects falls under securities law, however the plaintiffs are saying Helbiz built a platform but reneged on its promise to integrate HelbizCoin as the sole payment method. Elsewhere, lawyers working in Washington, D.C., can now accept crypto forÂ providing legal services.Â Spainâs National Police arrested 33 people who allegedly sold illegal medications online and laundered at least part of their â¬3 million profit inÂ virtual currencyÂ while, separately,Â Facebook scammers are targeting people at risk of suicide with fake poison pills and partially accepting payment in crypto. (BBC)
Quick bites
- Augur is launching a new version of its protocolÂ next month.
- Deutsche Boerse has listed a Bitcoin ETP onÂ Europeâs third-largestÂ exchange.
- Fans have donated 300 BCH (~$60,000) after Stefan Molyneux was banned from YouTube. (Decrypt)
- U.K.âs financial watchdog estimates 3.86% of the nation owns cryptocurrencies. (The Block)
- Beijing is teeing up to become a blockchain hub. (The Block)
Market intel
Alt-Season?
Credit card lender and wallet provider Crypto.comâs Chain (CRO) token surged 33% in June,Â dominating digital-asset marketsÂ as bitcoin, ether and XRP from Ripple all declined. The CRO tokenâs gains made it the top performer during the month among digital assets with a market value of at least $1 billion. The second-best performer, Unus Sed Leo (LEO), rose 6.4% in June, followed by Chainlink (LINK) with a 4.6% price increase. The worst performer was bitcoin SV (BSV), which tumbled 21%.Â
Valuing Bitcoin
Opinion
Money Printing
Frances Coppola, a CoinDesk columnist and freelance writer, thinks the Federal ReserveâsÂ loose monetary policiesÂ are maintaining the U.S. dollarâs reserve status rather than inflating its value, and thatâs a good thing. âThose who thought the Fedâs expansion of the monetary base would cause runaway inflation because banks would lend out the money have been proved wrongâ¦ So let the Fed continue pouring dollars into international financial markets. Thatâs how to ensure that the dollar remains king, and the U.S. economy remains the richest in the world,â she writes.
