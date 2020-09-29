Blockchain Bites: CZ’s Exclusive Interview, California’s Souped-Up Regulator, Alt Season’s End?

California beefed up its financial regulator, Bitpanda closed a notable raise and some investors say Ã¢ÂÂalt-seasonÃ¢ÂÂ is over.ÃÂ

Top shelf

Brokerage raise

European crypto brokerage Bitpanda hasÃÂ raised a $52 million Series A led by Peter ThielÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ Valar Ventures, to be put to use expanding the companyÃ¢ÂÂs payroll and adding a variety of products. Next year the Vienna-based firm intends to expand to Ã¢ÂÂall kinds of asset classesÃ¢ÂÂ including stocks. In an interview, the firmÃ¢ÂÂs co-founders told CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Leigh Cuen France, Spain and Turkey were among the fastest-growing crypto markets out of the roughly 34 countries the platform serves.

Regulator reprised

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday thatÃÂ increases the scope of the stateÃ¢ÂÂs financial regulator.ÃÂ Renamed the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, the agency is now equipped with Ã¢ÂÂnew tools to shape the regulation of virtual currencyÃ¢ÂÂ and enhanced abilities to crack down on unlicensed or deceptive financial services and products. The new law will also create an Office of Financial Technology Innovation to engage with emerging financial products such as cryptocurrencies and a division to oversee markets.ÃÂ

Hard fork

Artificial intelligence and data service Ocean Protocol hasÃÂ suspended its old contract on the Ethereum blockchain and hard-forked its project,ÃÂ following the $150 million KuCoin hack. On Sunday at 22:00 UTC, Ocean Protocol announced it had migrated from its old token address to a new one to thwart the KuCoin hackerÃ¢ÂÂs attempts to offload 21 million OCEAN tokens worth some $8.6 million. Ã¢ÂÂMoving contract addresses has effectively blacklisted the hackerÃ¢ÂÂs stash of OCEAN tokens. But it also raises questions of the projectÃ¢ÂÂs true immutability if the protocol can be effectively hard-forked in one weekend,Ã¢ÂÂ CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Will Foxley reports.

Corporate statementÃÂ

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong published a blog Sunday calling the company Ã¢ÂÂmission focused,Ã¢ÂÂ with theÃÂ underlying message that it wonÃ¢ÂÂt engage on political or social topicsÃÂ outside its domain of open finance. That said, employees are expected to pursue social activism in their own time. CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Paddy Baker reports the blog has Ã¢ÂÂsplit the crypto industry straight down the middle,Ã¢ÂÂ with many commending the public stance while others deem it regressive. For instance, Boost VCÃ¢ÂÂs Adam Draper said focusing on a Ã¢ÂÂunified missionÃ¢ÂÂ was the only way to achieve its goals. Others in the Twitterverse have called the message out-of-touch, and a way to downplay issues that directly affect employeesÃ¢ÂÂ lives.

Maker doubts?

A class-action lawsuit alleging the Maker Foundation and others knowingly misrepresented the risks of investment has beenÃÂ sent to arbitration.ÃÂ The case centers around plaintiffs who claim to have incurred six-figure losses during the Ã¢ÂÂBlack ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂ crash in mid-March and allegations that MakerÃ¢ÂÂs stewards misrepresented the security and collateralization of the platform. TheÃÂ DAIÃÂ stablecoin is over-collateralized, they argue. In an order last Friday, Judge Maxine Chesney granted a motion by the Maker Foundation to refer the case to the American Arbitration Association as specified in a clause in the foundationÃ¢ÂÂs terms of service.

Quick bites

At stake

DeFi v. CeFi

In anÃÂ exclusive CoinDesk interview,ÃÂ Binance CEO Changpeng Ã¢ÂÂCZÃ¢ÂÂ Zhao said he fully expects decentralized finance (DeFi) to cannibalize his own crypto exchange.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂOur mission is not to build a CeFi exchange,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in an interview with CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Muyao Shen, using a shorthand term for centralized finance. Ã¢ÂÂRight now it is one of our larger businesses that support our growth. But over the long term, we want to push decentralization.Ã¢ÂÂ

ZhaoÃ¢ÂÂs comments reflect the growing competition between centralized exchanges and their more community-driven alternatives. Faced with quick-moving projects that can iterate week to week, Zhao is tasked with evolving the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest crypto exchange (by volume) to something that can meet the moment.ÃÂ

At a micro-scale this battle played out between Uniswap, a venture-backed automated market maker (AMM), and its upstart clone Sushiswap, which features a governance token. As reported, Uniswap responded to the challenger by integrating its own governance token Ã¢ÂÂ a means to spreading the wealth among its community members.ÃÂ

Uniswap is part of the DeFi ecosystem currently threatening exchanges like Binance, Huobi and Coinbase. In recent months, Binance has been targeting the DeFi ecosystem as a growth sector.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThe companyÃ¢ÂÂs new foray into DeFi, Binance Smart Chain, attempts to replicate some of the features of the Ethereum blockchain that have proven fertile for developers building decentralized, blockchain-based trading and lending applications that theoretically could one day challenge traditional lenders and Wall Street trading firms,Ã¢ÂÂ Shen reported.ÃÂ

But building decentralized systems is difficult. The Binance Smart Chain is run by only 21 nodes and the majority stakeholder of its native BNB tokens remains Binance.

Zhao said this comparatively centralized structure was to better compete with Ethereum.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂSo in my mind, IÃ¢ÂÂm never worried about the business model,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm always much more worried about if we have users using the product. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs always multiple options for business models, so the key is to build something thatÃ¢ÂÂs useful.Ã¢ÂÂ

Market intel

Alt-season?

Some digital asset traders say theyÃ¢ÂÂve beenÃÂ rotating funds out of alternate cryptocurrenciesÃÂ (altcoins) into bitcoin (BTC) in anticipation of the leading cryptocurrency significantly outperforming the entire crypto market for at least the next several months. CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Zack Voell reports bitcoin is down so far in September, dropping more than 10%. Still, bitcoin became Ã¢ÂÂunder ownedÃ¢ÂÂ during the DeFi craze, according to Kyle Davies, a prominent DeFi investor and co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, and likely correction is due to follow. Kevin Zhou, co-founder of San Francisco-based Galois Capital, outlined a similar theory.ÃÂ

Tech pod

Latest testnet

Ethereum 2.0 developers have launched yet another testnet, this time to giveÃÂ on-boarding stakers a dry run before the launch of Eth 2.0ÃÂ sometime this fall. The testnet, called Spadina, follows the official Ethereum FoundationÃ¢ÂÂs Medalla testnet which launched in early August and will only be in use for the next three days while Eth 2.0 stakers practice joining the network with the testnet. Ã¢ÂÂThe main objective is to give us all another chance to go through one of the more difficult and risky parts of the process Ã¢ÂÂ deposits and genesis Ã¢ÂÂ before we reach mainnet,Ã¢ÂÂ Ethereum Foundation researcher Danny Ryan blogged.

Op-ed

Rethink

CoinDesk Executive Editor, Operations & Strategy Pete Pachal penned a response to Coinbase CEO Brian ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ recent public statement and the division his Ã¢ÂÂmission-focusedÃ¢ÂÂ stance has stirred. Ã¢ÂÂArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs position isnÃ¢ÂÂt a message to Silicon Valley heavyweights to turn back the clock on employee Ã¢ÂÂwokenessÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs an open letter to every other corporate leader, urging them to connect the dots between the political positions they might be taking and the central mission of their companies. And if the result is a picture they donÃ¢ÂÂt like, rethink,Ã¢ÂÂ Pachal writes.ÃÂ

Stability?

Shiv Malik, author and head of growth at Streamr, thinksÃÂ crypto needs a euro-pegged stablecoin.ÃÂ The U.S.Ã¢ÂÂ recent social and political upheavals are placing serious strain on the dollarÃ¢ÂÂs future hegemony. Ã¢ÂÂAnd if America is so precariously balanced between further prosperity and potential disaster, so, too, rests the fate of the U.S. dollar for the rest of the world. Just the issue of U.S. Treasury debt issuance alone has had professional money managers warning this month that the U.S.Ã¢ÂÂs reserve currency status is under threat,Ã¢ÂÂ he writes.ÃÂ

