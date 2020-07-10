Blockchain Bites: Coinbase’s Untraditional Investor Day and the Ethereum-EOS Arms Race in Latin America

Coinbase will host its first investor day, New York State prosecutors won a jurisdictionalÂ dispute involving Bitfinex and a protocol arms race is unfolding in Latin America. Hereâs the story:

Top shelf

Not Your Traditional Investor Day

On the same day Reuters reported Coinbase is looking to go public, the exchange scheduled itsÂ first-ever investor day,Â for Aug. 14. Investor days can often signal a planned direct listing, Jamie McGurk, a former operating partner at Andreessen Horowitz, has said.Â âThis will not be a traditional investor day, but rather an opportunity to hear our perspective on the cryptoeconomy and learn about Coinbaseâs role in the ecosystem,â said Coinbase spokesperson Daniel Harrison.

Employment Kerfuffle

Former Tron Foundation employees areÂ challenging a court orderÂ allowing the Â foundation to settle a lawsuit through arbitration, rather than in court. The initial complaint centers around allegations of wrongful termination and hostile work practices at BitTorrent, a file-sharing service acquired by the Tron Foundation.

Appeal Denied

Bitfinex will have toÂ face allegations from New York State prosecutorsÂ that it lost $850 million in client and corporate funds and tried to cover this hole with funds from the affiliated tether stablecoin, according to a ruling by the State Supreme Courtâs Appellate Division on Thursday. The exchangeâs parent iFinex initially claimed the prosecutors didnât have jurisdiction over the Hong Kong-headquartered firm, which the appeals court rejected. The court also dismissed the argument that tether was neither a commodity nor a security.

Canaan Shakeup

Three Canaan Creative directors were dropped from the companyâs business registry, promptingÂ speculation of a power grab.Â For months an internal power struggle between co-founders Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu has wracked the Nasdaq-listed firm, which has been suffering growing competition and reduced profits following the Bitcoin networkâs programmatic halving.Â

Ethereum v. EOS

Ethereum and EOSIO are battling it out overÂ enterprise blockchain businessÂ across Latin America. The square up pitsÂ ConsenSys in one corner and LatamLink in the other, a project backed by the Inter-American Development Bank, over which decentralized protocol will win the arms race.

Quick bites

WikiLeaks online store now acceptsÂ Bitcoin LightningÂ payments

CryptoÂ "giveaway" scamsÂ continue to flourish on YouTube

A 35-year-old programmerÂ pleaded guiltyÂ to a $722 million (in bitcoin) Ponzi scheme

The big picture

Venezuelaâs Real Use Case

After airdropping cryptocurrency to 60,000 users in Venezuela, an AirTM survey gives a snapshot ofÂ how crypto is actually used in the economically troubled nation.

Venezuela is often a proving ground for do-gooding crypto companies and protocols. Payments network Dash, for one, famouslyÂ made headwayÂ in the nation beset by hyperinflation.Â

AirTM distributed approximately $300,000 worth of crypto to Venezuelans, and while only 57% of recipients engaged with the funds, many were able to successfully use the donations to buy food and medicines. Others began treating the AirTM platform as a personal bank.Â

The bigger picture is coming into focus: Crypto only becomes a viable alternative to traditional financial systems if there is robust infrastructure to support it. âIf Venezuela offers an example of bitcoin usage, then it appears there is user demand for bitcoin-friendly services provided by a regular fintech company,â CoinDeskâs Leigh Cuen reports.

Market intel

Balance Sheet Contractions. Bullish for Bitcoin?

As the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to unwind its balance sheet,Â contracting $88 billion to $6.97 trillionÂ (-1.5%) in the week ending July 8, some crypto observers are saying this could have negative consequences for bitcoinâs price. Thatâs because in recent months bitcoin has been positively correlated with traditional assets, which have rallied on the back of the Fedâs balance sheet expansion. But thatâs far from the consensus view. âZooming into the details of the Fedâs balance sheet reveals the reduction has been primarily driven by a drop in demand for emergency liquidity measures, a sign the coronavirus-induced stress in the financial system has eased,â CoinDeskâs Omkar Godbole writes.Â

Opinion

Blockchain Credentials, Not Credentialism

Blockchain certification can verify expertise and experience, making transferring schools and changing jobs easier. ButÂ certificate proliferation may be a bigger problem,Â argues Stephanie Hurder, a CoinDesk columnist and founding economist at Prysm Group. âNon-degree credentials, such as badges and certificates, in particular are rapidly multiplying because they can now be digitally transmitted and verified at a minimal cost,â she writes.

Podcast corner

Inequality, Social Chaos, Bankruptcy Rallies

From the âRobinhood Rallyâ to the most profit-disconnected stock market in history, these are the mostÂ interesting ideas from FinTwitÂ last month.

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

