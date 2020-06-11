Blockchain Bites: CBDCs on Capitol Hill, Custody Battles and Smart Drugs

Top shelf

CBDCs

The House Financial Services Committee (FSC) Task Force on Financial Technology will convene Thursday to discuss digital currencies and other novel technologies. This includes a discussion on how FedAccounts and other digital tools might help the federal government distribute stimulus payments to help Americans suffering the economic fallout of COVID-19. The virtual hearing kicks off at noon Eastern (16:00 UTC), which you canÂ watch here.Â Separately, ING Group, crypto custodian Copper, smart contract platform Cypherium and Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH have joined theÂ Digital Monetary Institute (DMI),Â which seeks to research the adoption of digital currencies by central banks.Â

Decentralized Storage

Arweave, a blockchain network meant for the permanent storage of data, has releasedÂ a completely new approach to smart contractsÂ to run on usersâ computers rather than the blockchain itself. The SmartWeave update will dispense with gas fees and only requires a smart contractâs code to be run as often as itâs needed and not by every node on the network. Meanwhile, Unstoppable Domains released an uncensorableÂ Â decentralized blog (dBlog) service hosted on Protocol Labâs InterPlanetary File System. Finally,Â Filecoin announced the launch of the âIncentivized Testnetâ, the final phase of testing for its decentralized storage network.

Custody Battles

Crypto custodians are in a raceÂ to build the next State Street or BNY Mellon.Â Recent acquisitions in the crypto space have seen a bundling together of services such as custody, settlement, lending and trade execution â including examples by BitGo, Genesis Trading and a recent partnership between Galaxy Digital and Bakkt. This pace of consolidation is likely to continue, and firms specializing in standalone custody or trade execution may need to pivot to offer additional services or risk being swallowed up, think BitGo CEO Mike Belshe.Â

Related: Blockchain Bites: Libraâs Future, Elrondâs âTrial by Fireâ and LocalBitcoinsâ Volume

Politics

Patrick Nelson (D-NY) is running for New York State Senate, with a background inÂ local politics, progressive activism and vocal support for cryptographic monies.Â CoinDesk spoke with Nelson about his previous attempts to fundraise using bitcoin, reforming the stateâs burdensome BitLicense and his attempts to convince party leadership to use blockchain voting to elect the stateâs delegates.

Privacy

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) will supportÂ bitcoin privacy techÂ with its Bitcoin Developer Fund. The first $50,000 grant has been awarded to a CoinSwap developer, and HRF will continue to support those âworking on strengthening Bitcoin pseudonymity at the network level,â Chief Strategy Officer Alex GladsteinÂ said. Elsewhere, Catallaxy, a blockchain consultancy affiliated with accounting giant Grant Thornton, isÂ teaming up with CipherTraceÂ to better track cybercrimes.

Financial Products

Crypto exchange BTSE will price its newÂ tether gold futuresÂ contracts in bitcoin. The perpetual contract tracks the value of one tether gold (XAUT) token, which itself tracks the value of gold, allowing traders to speculate on whether bitcoin or gold will turn out to have the most demand. Elsewhere, crypto retirement savings firmÂ Bitcoin IRA will take on smaller accountsÂ with the launch and redesign of its IRA products. The firm has dropped the standard account minimum to $3,000, and launched Saver IRA. Separately, crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital now holds 6.26% of GBTC shares, worth nearly $259 million. (The Block) Lastly, Coinbase is looking to possibly addÂ 19 new digital assets,Â includingÂ Aragon, Aave, Bancor, Siacoin, Origin Protocol, Ren and VeChain.Â The news is drive pricesÂ up between 8-25%.

Funding

Hut 8 Mining is looking to raise at least C$7.5 million to upgrade its fleet of BlockBox bitcoin miners.Â The firm, the biggest cryptocurrency miner in Canada and one of the largest publicly traded miners in the world, seeks to raise the funds through an overnight marketed public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Elsewhere, Celsius Network is running a $5 million fundraising round on BnkToTheFuture, a crowd investment platform. (Decrypt)

Related: Blockchain Bites: âBitcoin Billionairesâ and Buying a Coke With Crypto

Cybercrime

Hackers have moved approximately $4 million of stolen bitcoin from the 2016 Bitfinex hack into unknown wallets. (Decrypt) Additionally, Europol has shuttered a $17 million video stream service, accused of pirating content from Netflix and Amazon, which was partly funded through cryptocurrency. (Decrypt)Â

Human Interest

Smart drugs, a class of performance-enhancing supplements are seeingÂ widespread use in the tech and crypto sectors,Â and prompting much skepticism everywhere else. âBeing in frontier tech means youâre (a) more exposed to new ideas and tools, (b) in a community where experimentation is normalized and widely and openly discussed and often encouraged, and (c) more willing to try new things,â Meltem Demirors, CEO of CoinShares, said.Â

Market intel

Inflationary Boost?

Thereâs no end in sight to loose monetary policy at the Federal Reserve, and thatâsÂ just fine with bitcoin bulls.Â Fed officials said Wednesday they expect to keep interest rates close to zero through 2022, while pumping at least $120 billion a month of freshly created money into the financial system for the foreseeable future. While the monetary guardians are not expecting runaway inflation, cryptocurrency analysts said that the longer the central bank sticks to its loose-money stance, the higher the chances of inflation down the road. Prices for bitcoin, seen by many investors as a hedge against inflation, rose on the news.Â

Stuck for Now

Bitcoin remainsÂ stuck below $10,000Â amid jitters in traditional markets over the pace of economic recovery. While bitcoinâs price is down 1% on the day, the major equity market indices in Europe are reporting over a 2% drop. The futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Streetâs equity index, are down over 600 points and reporting a 1.8% decline on the day. Asian equities also suffered losses early Wednesday, according to data source Investing.

CoinDesk podcast network

A Vision for Digital Property Rights, Feat. Nic Carter

Most people today look at social platforms like any other private company, but what if we saw them as alternative jurisdictions withÂ a new set of property rights?Â Thatâs the vision Nic Carter, a partner at Castle Island Ventures, lays out in conversation with NLW. You canÂ read more about it here.Â

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.