Blockchain Bites: Canaan’s Plunge, Revolut’s Control and Lightning Nodes in Africa

Canaan Creativeâs stock dipped below $2, itsÂ lowest price since the firm went public in November. Experts say demand for new mining equipment may have weakened after the Bitcoin networkâs halving event in May.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force is using a blockchain startup to monitor its supply chain logistics, and an IT professional released a Bitcoin and Lightning node tool kit to spread the technology throughout Africa. Hereâs the story:

Youâre readingÂ Blockchain Bites, the daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news, and why theyâre significant. You can subscribe to this and all of CoinDeskâsÂ newsletters here.Â

Top shelf

Related: Blockchain Bites: JPMorgan on Bitcoin, South Korea on CBDCs and the Porn Industry on Crypto

Emerging Markets

BlockSpace Technologies Africa Inc., run by IT guru Chimezie Chuta, has releasedÂ a kit for a Bitcoin and Lightning node,Â including all the hardware pieces for assembly, called SpaceBox, in the hopes of expanding the technologyâs use across the continent. According to Lightning Network Explorer, there are eight nodes total in the second most populous continent. Meanwhile, WhatsApp rolled out a Facebook Pay feature in Brazil, two years after it beta tested the feature in India, which makes sending and receiving money âas easy as sharing photos.â Itâs unknown how this will affect the development of Libra, the stablecoin also bolstered by Facebook. (TechCrunch)

Equities

Tokensoft, a digital securities platform for enterprises and financial institutions, hasÂ partnered with New York-based Signature BankÂ in a bid to make security tokens click for real estate investors. Most of Tokensoftâs customers are mid-sized funds, meaning the platform will be handling larger transactions with lower volumes. Meanwhile, shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded crypto miner manufacturers, plummeted below $2, itsÂ lowest price since going public in November.Â The Nasdaq-listed stock has been steadily falling since the bitcoin halving on May 11, which likely softened demand for new bitcoin mining machines.

Crypto Trading

Revolut, a FinTech bank, said it willÂ cede its status as the âlegal ownerâ of the five cryptosÂ it offers to clients who purchase them next month. Thereâs a catch: Users âcanât transfer cryptocurrency to anyone who is not a Revolut customer,â the updated terms and conditions read, detailing that while users âhave complete controlâ of their crypto, they âwill not be able to carry out transactionsâ themselves. Meanwhile, Capital One Services, a subsidiary of U.S banking group Capital One, said itsÂ newly patented artificial intelligence (AI) systemÂ would save human crypto traders from potential pitfalls by âanalyzing [the] credibility of cryptocurrency-related information.â

Blockchain Services

SIMBA Chain, a blockchain-as-a-service company with ties to the Department of Defense, has two years and $1.5 million to research and develop aÂ blockchain for supply chain logistics for the U.S. Air Force.Â The firm will stand up a Hyperledger Fabric node at Oklahomaâs Tinker Air Force Base as part of the agencyâs risk management strategy. Separately, blockchain payments providerÂ Bitpay has launched a prepaid debit cardÂ enabling U.S. customers to spend their crypto holdings as fiat currency.Â Elsewhere,Â Alex Masmej unveiled âcontrol my life,â a way for holders of his personal cryptocurrency, $ALEX, to vote on what he does with his time. (Decrypt)

Related: First Mover: Cardanoâs No Ethereum Killer Yet, but Itâs Winning in Crypto Markets

Institutional Interest

Over a recent 30-day period, theÂ total open interest for CME bitcoin options increased more than tenfold,Â from $35 million on May 11 to $373 million on June 10. Moreover, open interest made a new all-time high on six consecutive days from June 5-10. Significant growth in CME futures points to rapidly growing interest by institutional investors in trading regulated bitcoin derivatives products. Elsewhere, MakerDAO and Lightning Labs are in World Economic Forumâs list of tech pioneers for 2020 (The Block)

Opinion

US Supreme Courtâs Computer Fraud Ruling Has Big Implications for Crypto

Andrew Hinkes, attorney with Carlton Fields, spells out how the U.S. Supreme Courtâs hearing this summer onÂ a key interpretation of the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse ActÂ will affect the crypto industry. This law bars âaccessing a computer without authorization.â A broad or narrow interpretation could criminalize common conduct or lead to increased protections for crypto users in cases of insider theft. âThe outcome could have big implications for the cryptocurrency industry, which increasingly relies on legally enforceable privacy rights and the power of the law to ensure that intermediaries properly secure their customerâs digital assets,â Hinkes said.Â

Market intel

Going Negative Could Be PositiveÂ

Whether or not the Federal Reserve eventually cuts interest rates to negative levels, it might be a case of heads, bitcoin wins; tails, bitcoin wins.Â Cryptocurrency analysts have said negative rates are a form of ultra-loose monetary policy, which should push inflation higher, potentially catalyzingÂ interest in bitcoin, seen as an inflation hedge. But bitcoin might trade higher even if the Fed rejects negative rates outright because the U.S. central bank would instead probably just inject trillions more of freshly-created dollars into the financial system. Get the full First MoverÂ report in your inbox.

Tracking Stocks

Bitcoin clockedÂ highs near $9,600Â this morning, having trapped bears on the wrong side of the market with a brief dip below $9,000 on Monday. Analysts say a risk reset in the traditional markets fueled bitcoinâs rise from $8,900 to $9,580 in the last 24 hours, as traditional equities also turned green. âBitcoin has regained poise, possibly tracking the recovery in global stock markets,â said Asim Ahmad, co-chief investment officer at London-based Eterna Capital.

Dormant Coins

In other news, more thanÂ 60% of all bitcoins have not movedÂ in at least a year. This suggests bitcoin ownership is consolidating, and investors who bought at the cycle bottom in 2018 have been reluctant to take profits and relinquish their bitcoin holdings. Itâs been over four years since a percentage of supply this large has been inactive.Â

CoinDesk Podcast Network

Sorry, Bloomberg: Here Are 6 Reasons Why 2020 Is a Great Year for Bitcoin

Yesterday, a Bloomberg senior editor examined the âsix reasons why 2020 was bad for bitcoin.â NLW responds with his own reasons why a year that saw economic uncertainty and new industry entrantsÂ has proven bitcoinâs resilience.Â

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.