Blockchain Bites: BlockFi’s Revenue, DEX Volume and a Wallet Bug

New research shows certain wallets are vulnerable to a quasi double-spending attack, a federal appeals court effectively said blockchain data is not protected under the Fourth Amendment and more. Hereâs the story:

Youâre readingÂ Blockchain Bites, the daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news, and why theyâre significant. You can subscribe to this and all of CoinDeskâsÂ newsletters here.Â

Law of the Land

The Senate Banking Committee plans to introduce legislation this week to studyÂ virtual currencyâs role in illicit online activity.Â âAlthough the use and trading of virtual currencies are legal practices, some terrorists and criminals, including international criminal organizations, seek to exploit vulnerabilitiesâ through them, the amendment read. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court on Tuesday effectively said searches of a suspect criminalâs blockchain activity doesÂ not violate the Constitutional Fourth AmendmentâsÂ protection against warrantless search and seizure in denying defendant Richard Gratkowskiâs claims his blockchain and Coinbase-held bitcoin transaction records could not be used as evidence against him.

Related: Blockchain Bites: DeFi and DEXs Surge, Bitcoinâs Negligible Adjustment and an ICO Class Action

Shut Down?

The U.K. High Court of Justice has ordered crypto exchange GPay to beÂ âwound up in the public interest.âÂ In a statement Tuesday, the U.K. government said 108 clients had lost a total of just under Â£1.5 million ($1.9 million) using GPay, which also sold clients insurance to protect them against trading losses, but the exchange did not always pay out.

Bugs

Researchers at ZenGo have discovered a vulnerability in how certain wallets display Bitcoinâs replace-by-fee transactions, possibly enabling malicious actors to swindle funds fromÂ unsuspecting victims.Â The affected wallets ZenGo studied, Ledger Live, Breadwallet and Edge have fixed or are fixing the issue, though other wallets may be vulnerable. Meanwhile, cybersecurity firm Group-IB has identified a scam that uses victimâs personal information and celebrity deep-fakes to lure people to a website that details an investment scheme, which requires a 0.03 bitcoin ($276) fee to enter. (Decrypt)

IncumbentsÂ Â

BlockFi says its monthlyÂ revenue has doubledÂ as it sees a surge in new users for its crypto lending service and interest accounts. The revenue increase has been driven by bitcoinâs recent halving event in May, the company said, as well as the launch of a mobile app. Elsewhere,Â CNET founder Halsey Minor launchedÂ Public Mint,Â a âfiat nativeâ blockchain that makes transactions efficient and accessible. Funds are held in insured banks, enabling users to create their own âdigital money systems,â enabling companies using the platform to accept dollars via credit card, wire transfers and more whether or not they have a bank account. Finally,Â Coinbase Custody will secure assets used inÂ 21Sharesâ Bitcoin ETPÂ in an offline storage solution, taking over from South Dakota-regulated Kingdom Trust.

Market intel

Double Digits

June trading volume on decentralized exchanges set a record high ofÂ $1.52 billion,Â up 70% from May, according to data from Dune Analytics. This double-digit percentage growth is simply âthe continuation of a trend dating back to the end of [2019],â Messariâs Jack Purdy said. Curve and Uniswap control the largest amount of traded volume, recording $350 million and $446 million, respectively, in June.

Related: First Mover: Crypto.comâs Chain Token Dominated Markets in June With 33% Gain

Tight Range

Wednesday evening, bitcoinÂ broke above $9,250Â for the first time since Friday as the leading cryptocurrency continues to trade in a tight range just above $9,000 for several weeks. Despite trading above $9,250, bitcoin is still stuck within a tight range of a few hundred dollars above $9,000. As a result, 30-day volatility continues to decline reaching its lowest mark since Feb. 23, according to Coin Metrics.

Retail Buyers

New research suggests that as the Bitcoin network continues to halve every four years, the daily supply of mined bitcoin will not be able to meet retail demand. The researchers propose that in 2024 when the daily supply will drop to 450 BTC, retail buyers could account for 50% of the need, and extrapolate out from there. (Decrypt)Â

Valuing Bitcoin

Nearly half of investors in a recent survey said a lack of fundamentals keeps them from participating.Â In a 30-minute webinar July 7, CoinDesk Research will explore one of the first and oldest unique data points to be developed by crypto asset analysts: Bitcoin Days Destroyed.Â

Weâll be joined by Lucas Nuzzi, a veteran analyst and a network data expert at Coin Metrics. Lucas and CoinDesk Research will walk you through the structure of this unique financial metric and demonstrate some of its many applications.Â Sign up for the July 7 webinarÂ âHow to Value Bitcoin: Bitcoin Days Destroyed.âÂ

Interview

Scott Alexander on the Value of Pseudonymity

Last week, Scott Alexander, the author of the influential rationalist blog Slate Star Codex (SSC), abruptly shut down (perhaps temporarily) his blog in advance of a New York Times (NYT) story on him and SSC that would include his real name. HeÂ tells of his decisionÂ in an interview with CoinDeskâs Ben Powers, abbreviated here. Â

Are there circumstances under which you believe it would be appropriate to unmask an online persona?

This is a tough question, but I place it in the same realm as other tough questions like, âAre there times when violence is appropriate?â or âAre there times when the government should suppress speech?â There might be, but it needs a higher burden of proof than just âI donât like this person.â

How do you respond to the people who say, âYour real name is already out thereâ? I know the blog post addresses it but itâd be helpful for you to lay out for our audience.

There are a lot of people who have had naked pictures of them leaked online who would still be entirely justified not wanting those pictures in the New York Times. I admit my security has been bad. But so far most people who google my real name donât find my blog. People who do the opposite can find my real name with a little Internet savviness and a minute or two, and maybe the extra difficulty just makes me feel more secure without really keeping me any safer. But that extra feeling of security is still important to me.

Did you see an opportunity here to âStreisand Effectâ your blog? I believe you have said in the past that traffic is down but that youâd also like to pivot out from your day job and do SSC-style work full time. So is there any fairness to a cynical view of your blog takedown as a way to relight the spark in the SSC community?

No, I didnât do this, and would lose respect for anyone who did. Iâm not sure what kind of evidence you want me to give. But if you want, you can confirm with Cade [Metz, the Times reporter] that I begged him, at great length, many times, over the course of days, not to use my real name in the article. I gave him a warning that I would delete the blog if he used my real name, in order to pressure him to reconsider, and I only deleted the blog after he refused.

âWe do not comment on what we may or may not publish in the future,â responded Danielle Rhoades Ha, vice president of Communications at the New York Times, in a statement sent to CoinDesk. âBut when we report on newsworthy or influential figures, our goal is always to give readers all the accurate and relevant information we can.â

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.