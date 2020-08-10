Blockchain-Based Trademark App Can Boost Australian Economy, Says Minister
A member of the Australian cabinet has said a new government-backed initiative, which uses blockchain, can help grow the national economy and create new jobs.
- This comes as Australiaâs National Rugby League (NRL) announced Monday it was piloting a blockchain-based app developed by the countryâs patent and intellectual property office.
- Called Smart Trademark, the platform allows the legal owners of a trademark to link online stores and their supply chains to a government registry, so they can distinguish themselves from counterfeit websites.
- Registered companies can also add a âTrust Badgeâ to their website so consumers can verify they are buying authentic brands. The NRL said two of its official merchandise stores would begin featuring the Trust Badge.
- The trademark is secured using blockchain, making counterfeiting difficult. Owners can also be made aware of any illicit attempts to copy the trademark.
- Karen Andrews, Australiaâs minister for industry, science, and technology, said initiatives like Smart Trademark, as well as the underlying blockchain technologies, helped protect businesses as well as the countryâs international reputation.
- âThis app could be used across a range of Australian made products and is a greatÂ example of how new technologies can be applied in very practical ways to grow theÂ economy and create local jobs,â Andrews said in a statement.
- Last year, the OECD estimated counterfeited and pirated goods were worth $509 billion in 2016 â around 3% of the global economy.
- Andrews said as many as 5.4 million jobs could be lost globally by 2022 unless more was done to stop counterfeit goods.
See also: Australiaâs Two Leading Blockchain Advocate Groups Announce Merger
Related Stories
- Dapp Platform NEAR Protocol Taps Ontologyâs Expertise for Decentralized Identity Effort
- Bitcoin Suddenly Drops by $500 After Passing $12K [Updated]
- Privacy Group Slams California Bill That Would Put Health Records on the Blockchain
- ParaFi Invests and Begins Staking in Bitfinex Spin-Out Exchange
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Matic Pledges $5M in Tokens to Entice DeFi Projects Into Building on Its Network
- First Mover: Chainlink’s Soaring Token Shows Lucrative ‘Oracle’ Role in Fast-Growing DeFi
- What's Stopping Cryptocurrency From Reaching the Retail Economy?
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $11.5K; Cardano Is Making a Big DeFi Move