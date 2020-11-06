Figure Technologies Applies for US National Bank Charter
Figure Technologies has applied for a national bank charter that would simplify compliance and cut costs for the blockchain-based consumer lending startup.
- Former SoFi executive Mike Cagney’s fintech company is seeking the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s approval to offer its home equity loans and financing services across the U.S.
- Currently, Figure has 96 licenses from 49 states, and CEO Cagney says that without the national charter it could end up with 200 licenses by next year. Being regulated as a national bank would replace that expensive hodgepodge with a single overseer.
- Figure’s Provenance platform is the tech unicorn’s claim to fame. The company says the blockchain platform is far more efficient at processing loans than traditional mechanisms.
- In March, Figure conducted on-chain every step of a $150 million home equity loan securitization.
- SoFi, Cagney’s previous company, was approved for a national bank charter by the OCC last month. It was the online lender’s second attempt; the fintech tried unsuccessfully when Cagney still ran it a few years ago.
Read more: Figure Technologies Securitizes $150M of Home Equity Loans on Blockchain
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 20:20 UTC): Added links and background about CEO’s last venture.
Related Stories
- US Banks May Seek to Partner With or Buy Crypto Custodians, OCC’s Brooks Says
- ETH Gobbles Up Larger Share of Genesis Loan Book as Trading Firms Feast on DeFi Summer
- SoFi Receives Conditional US Regulatory Approval to Establish National Bank
- Election 2020: What’s at Stake for the Crypto Industry
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.