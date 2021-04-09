Blockcap Opens Texas HQ, Plans to Put 32K New ASICs Online Over the Year

U.S. Bitcoin mining company Blockcap Inc. has established a headquarters in Austin, Texas, and anticipates that it will bring 32,000 new mining machines online over the next year, the firm revealed exclusively to CoinDesk.

Blockcap, which just completed a $38 million raise, says it currently mines roughly 6 BTC a day between 10,000 machines. With its expansion, Blockcap plans to grow its hashrate – a measure of the company’s mining power – to 3.5 exahashes per second.

“We’re happy to be in Texas. It’s a friendly, pro-business environment, with a highly skilled workforce, especially in the tech industry. We were looking for a place with high saturation of professionals in the blockchain space and the financial products space, and it really helps to see other amazing companies moving into the region as well,” Blockcap founder and chairman Darin Feinstein told CoinDesk.

He mentioned Tesla as one of the examples, the electric vehicle manufacturer whose founder, Elon Musk, is a newly minted Bitcoin bull and whose company now accepts bitcoin for payment (and whose developers have actually helped work on open-source bitcoin wallet software).

The news comes at a time when mining operations in Texas are expanding at a rapid clip. Colorado-based miner Riot Blockchain recently purchased a mining facility from German mining company Northern Data. London miner Aargo recently set up shop in Texas, as well, and companies like Upstream Data and Great American Mining outfit oil and gas producers with the tools to turn otherwise flared or vented gas into hashrate.

“The State of Texas welcomes Blockcap and its decision to establish its headquarters in our capital, which is yet more evidence that we have become the premier location for forward-looking industries like blockchain,” former Governor Rick Perry said in a press release.

“With Blockcap now joining Tesla and a whole host of other innovative companies here, I’m even more excited for what the future has in store for our state, our flourishing industries and, most of all, our people.”

