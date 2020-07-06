Block.One Co-Founder Brock Pierce Files to Run for US President
Crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce has tossed his hat into the ring to run for the U.S. presidency.
- Pierce, known for his role with Block.One and the EOS token, as well as for co-founding Tether (originally called Realcoin), filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday, according toÂ the FEC's website, though he first announced his bid over the weekend.
- Pierce has not yet named a vice presidential candidate, according to the filing.
- Filing deadlines to get on the ballot in Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas have passed.
- Nevadaâs filing deadline for presidential nominations will pass in three days from press time.
- Delaware, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine, Washington, Missouri, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and South Dakota remain open.
- Other major candidates include President Donald Trump (the Republican incumbent), Joe Biden (the Democrat and former vice president) and Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian).
- The U.S. 2020 presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- Pierce did not return a request for comment Monday.
Read more: I Survived the Eternal Boy Playground, Will Puerto Rico?
Related Stories
- The Queens Politician Who Wants to Give New Yorkers Their Own Crypto
- âSnake Oil and Overpriced Junkâ: Why Blockchain Doesnât Fix Online Voting
- Meet the Pro-Bitcoin, Anti-BitLicense Democrat Running for State Office
- Ex-Yang Aide Is Running for Congress With Bitcoin and UBI on His Mind
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- ‘I Failed Terribly at Keeping My Identity Secret’: Scott Alexander on the Value of Pseudonymity
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- IOTA Foundation Enters Base Layer Race With ‘2.0’ Testnet
- Discovery Science to Premier Crypto-Funded TV Series About… Dragonchain?