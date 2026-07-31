Block (XYZ) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Block (XYZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, reflecting an increase of 38.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.54 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Block metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Bitcoin' of $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Square- Total' reaching $2.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' at $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cash App- Total' will reach $4.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total' stands at $110.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +155.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $42.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Transaction-based' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cash App Monthly Transacting Actives' should come in at 59.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Inflows Per Transacting Active' to reach $1481.42 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1338.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV) - Square' should arrive at $72.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Cash App Inflows' will likely reach $87.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.40 billion.

Analysts expect 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' to come in at $74.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.62 billion.

Over the past month, Block shares have recorded returns of +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XYZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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