Block (XYZ) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Block (XYZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 36.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Block metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' to reach $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $40.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Transaction-based' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Bitcoin' should come in at $2.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' will reach $69.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' will likely reach $1.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based' at $369.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' of $41.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Square- Total' to come in at $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total' reaching $52.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' should arrive at $2.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' stands at $66.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Block shares have recorded returns of +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XYZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.