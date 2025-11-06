Is Block (XYZ) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Fintech innovator Block XYZ is set to report third-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Block has missed the earnings mark in two of the past four quarters. Is the stock’s relative underperformance set to continue?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts are expecting the payments processor to post a profit of 63 cents per share, reflecting negative growth of -28.4% versus the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to have increased 6.1% to $6.3 billion during the quarter.

Economic uncertainty and heightened tariffs have the potential to harm merchant clients, leading to lower transaction volumes for Block and slowing revenue growth. The company remains vulnerable to intense competition from big names like PayPal.

Block shares are down roughly 13% year-to-date and are underperforming the major indexes. Investors would be wise to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming announcement.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.