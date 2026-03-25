Block vs Intuit: Which Fintech Stock is the Better Buy Now?

Block XYZ and Intuit Inc. INTU operate in the fintech space, offering digital financial tools for consumers and businesses. Block specializes in payments and financial services, while Intuit focuses on tax and accounting software.

Block excels through the dual ecosystem of Square and Cash App for merchants and consumers. Meanwhile, Intuit leverages its broad ecosystem — QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mailchimp — to build a comprehensive platform for consumers, small businesses and professionals.

Let’s weigh the pros and cons of each to find out which deserves a spot in your portfolio.

The Case for Block

Block continues to grow its comprehensive fintech platform, with its Square, Cash App and Afterpay ecosystems offering end-to-end solutions across payments, commerce, banking, investing and lending. Block’s fourth-quarter 2025 was a story of decent top-line performance and strong gross profit growth. Its net revenues increased 3.6% year over year, while the gross profit rose 24.3%, with Cash App rising 33.1% and Square increasing 7.5%.

Square, which is Block’s merchant-facing ecosystem, remains solid. It posted double-digit growth in gross payment volume (GPV), fueled by innovations like Square AI, Square Handheld and next-gen Square Point of Sale software. The company now partners with more than 100 independent sales organizations, complementing its direct sales efforts and expanding reach to more new sellers. Moreover, Square continues to win over restaurant and plant-based bakery chains. This month, The Pancake Parlour has selected Square as its unified commerce platform across its 13 restaurants to modernize operations across its locations and build the infrastructure required for its next growth phase. Similarly, Cinnaholic reengaged with Square to power nationwide operations across its 85 locations.

The biggest driver behind Block’s momentum is Cash App, which has evolved into far more than a peer-to-peer payments platform. It now functions as a multi-service financial hub, particularly for younger, digitally native consumers. With products spanning payments, banking, commerce and Bitcoin transactions, Cash App is broadening its role in users’ financial lives. The company continues to invest in Cash App Green as a cornerstone of its engagement strategy.

While Block has solid momentum and diversified revenue streams, its performance remains sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. Competition in digital payments is intensifying, with emerging fintech companies vying aggressively for market share. Block remains highly concentrated in the U.S. market and heavily reliant on a younger demographic base through Cash App. This concentration may limit long-term resilience. Bitcoin ecosystem continues as a core strategic pillar, but volatility in this segment remain a concern.

The Case for Intuit

Intuit offers financial management software such as QuickBooks for small businesses, TurboTax for tax preparation, Credit Karma for credit and personal-finance monitoring, and Mailchimp for marketing, helping customers simplify finances, ensure compliance and grow efficiently. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with revenue growth of 17%. This performance highlights how its AI and human intelligence platform innovations are driving growth and delivering customer benefits. This sustained momentum across the company bolsters confidence in achieving double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion for fiscal 2026.

Intuit's Global Business Solutions segment powers its enterprise offerings, with the Online Ecosystem delivering a seamless platform for accounting, payroll, payments, and analytics. This ecosystem integrates third-party apps for scalability, supports real-time collaboration and offers customized solutions for small to mid-market businesses. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, QuickBooks Online accounting grew 24%, and Online Services revenues grew 18%. Total online payment volume, including Bill Pay, grew 29%, reflecting its continued momentum in payments and adoption of its Bill Pay offering.

On the consumer side, Intuit's Consumer segment features Credit Karma, TurboTax and ProTax. Together, they create year-round financial tools, now aligned under unified leadership to enhance user experiences. Two strategic areas are standouts that contribute to its momentum: winning in the assisted segment and Credit Karma’s outsized role in accelerating tax growth. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Consumer segment revenues grew 15%. For fiscal 2026, management expects Consumer Group revenue growth of 8-9%, including TurboTax at 8%, Credit Karma at 10-13% and ProTax at 2-3%.

However, Intuit has its share of challenges as its performance is partly tied to the health of small businesses, lending conditions and consumer tax filing dynamics. A slowdown in consumer spending or credit demand could impact its growth. The company’s high costs and expenses remain a major concern. The competitive landscape in tax preparation and enterprise accounting exerts pricing pressure, particularly during large contract renewals.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for XYZ & INTU?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Block’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates a year-over-year rise of 11.19% and 49.79%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past month.



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Meanwhile, The consensus estimate for Intuit’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 12.43% and 14.89%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past week.



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Valuation: XYZ vs. INTU

From a valuation perspective, we note that Block shares are trading at a discount to Intuit.

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), XYZ stock is trading at 1.30X, below Block, which is currently trading at 5.23X. However, both XYZ and INTU stocks are currently trading below their one-year median of 1.47X and 8.52X, respectively.



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Price Performance: XYZ vs. INTU

Over the past month, shares of XYZ have outperformed INTU and the S&P 500 composite.



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XYZ vs. INTU: Which Stock is the Better Buy?

Both Block and Intuit remain dominant players in the fintech space. Block continues strengthening its position as a leading fintech innovator through its expanding Square and Cash App ecosystems. Intuit’s strength lies in scale and a powerful ecosystem, making it a steady leader in financial software. However, INTU’s high costs and expenses remain a major concern. It also faces competition that creates pricing pressure during large contract renewals.

Block’s rising earnings estimates, discounted valuation and stock outperformance make it a smarter and lower-risk pick to buy for investors.

Currently, XYZ and INTU carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.