Block Unusual Options Activity For July 17

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:SQ) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $248,090 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $333,114.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $90.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Block 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.35 $13.25 $13.35 $80.00 $142.8K 1.1K 0 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.45 $6.4 $6.45 $82.50 $60.6K 867 0 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.41 $1.38 $1.41 $90.00 $60.3K 3.3K 21 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.84 $80.00 $47.9K 4.7K 5 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.21 $1.21 $1.21 $72.00 $45.8K 444 38

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Block, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Block Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,656,126, with SQ's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $71.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Block

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Block, targeting a price of $98. In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $80. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Block with a target price of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Block with a target price of $74.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

