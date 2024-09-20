Block Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Block (NYSE:SQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $200,280, and 5 are calls, amounting to $199,426.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $95.0 for Block, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Block's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Block's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $67.50 $123.8K 1.2K 203 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $65.00 $48.4K 2.3K 104 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.0 $7.85 $7.96 $65.00 $47.7K 7.0K 62 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $85.00 $40.2K 1.4K 100 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.97 $1.94 $1.97 $70.00 $37.6K 3.7K 403

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Present Market Standing of Block With a volume of 3,661,976, the price of SQ is down -1.49% at $67.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. What The Experts Say On Block

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $92. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from New Street Research lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



