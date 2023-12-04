Block Stock Is Up 60%. Is It Still a Buy?

In this week's video, I talk about Block (NYSE: SQ), which has seen its stock soar close to 60% since the day before it reported earnings in early November. I discuss the various reasons this has happened and explain why 2024 might be a good year for fintech stocks.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 1, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 3, 2023.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, PayPal, and Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.