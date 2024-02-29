Block Stock Has 33% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Block (NYSE: SQ) stock has always seemed a little weird to me -- even before it changed its name from "Square," to "Block," but forgot to tell its ticker symbol.

One of the hottest stocks of the late 2010s, shares of this early fintech stock really took off during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21 as investors warmed to its contactless payment technology. The weird thing, though, is that 2020 was the year after Block's profits had already peaked, and its earnings began to decline -- ultimately hitting a nadir of $520 million in losses in 2022.

But things may be starting to turn around for Block. Last year, the company reported positive profits again. And now, one analyst is predicting that Block stock could rocket 33% this year. According to Argus Research, Block stock could soon return to a $100 share price not seen since the darkest days of the pandemic.

Is Block stock a buy?

Indeed, Block stock is already rising after the company missed on earnings but promising investors that in 2024, it will (1) grow its gross profits by 15% in comparison to 2023, (2) achieve a 13% "adjusted" operating profit margin, and (3) report "adjusted EBITDA" equal to 30% of its revenue.

It's no surprise that investors are bidding the stock up. Block hasn't reported positive operating profit margins in two years. And even when it was profitable, the company has never reported an operating profit margin much higher than 1%. The prospect of Block suddenly jumping into the teens (and better) for profit margin certainly sounds bullish, and it's a key reason for Argus's Monday upgrade.

Of course, most of the numbers that Block is promising to hit are "adjusted" -- not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It's also worth pointing out that consensus estimates only have Block earning about $1.23 per share this year. If Block stock ends up costing $100 a share, that would make for a P/E of ... 81 times current earnings, and more than 50 times earnings next year.

Seems pretty pricey to me. I'll pass.

Should you invest $1,000 in Block right now?

Before you buy stock in Block, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Block wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.