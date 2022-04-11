Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Block (SQ) closed at $123.08, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 20.89% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Block as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, down 58.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.26 billion, down 15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $19.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.6% and +7.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Block should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 97.63% lower. Block currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Block has a Forward P/E ratio of 117.17 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.28.

Investors should also note that SQ has a PEG ratio of 5.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.