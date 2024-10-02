Block (SQ) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Block (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $65.06, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The mobile payments services provider's stock has climbed by 2.76% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Block in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.88, showcasing a 60% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.14 billion, indicating a 9.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and a revenue of $24.52 billion, representing changes of +100% and +11.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Block. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Block is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Block is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.45.

It is also worth noting that SQ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Block, Inc. (SQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.