Block (SQ) Soars on Upbeat Earnings & Outlook: ETFs to Gain

On November 2, 2023, the renowned fintech giant Block Inc. SQ saw investors flocking to its stock following a stellar earnings report that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The report was released after the market closed.

The company's shares experienced a surge of 16.8 in pre-market trading on Nov 3, underpinned by strong performance indicators across key sectors of its business. Shares also rose 7.4% in the key trading session on Nov 2 on two-times higher volume.

Beating the Estimates

The third-quarter financials showed an impressive beat on both earnings per share and revenue. Zacks Consensus Estimate was 44 cents per share, which Block surpassed with a reported 55 cents, adjusted. Revenues came in at $5.62 billion against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion.

Block's third-quarter performance echoed robustness and expansion, with net revenue escalating 24% year over year. Bitcoin revenue played a significant part, climbing from $1.76 billion to $2.42 billion. The overall gross profit also saw a healthy increase, painting a picture of a company on the rise.

Raising the Bar

In a move that bolstered investor confidence further, Block revised its full-year forecasts upward. The company heightened its adjusted EBITDA expectations from $1.5 billion to a range of $1.66 to $1.68 billion. Moreover, the forecast for adjusted full-year operating income was given a substantial bump from $25 million to a range of $205 to $225 million.

Gross profit projections were stretched up to $7.46 billion. Block's forward-looking statements highlighted the anticipation of a significant boost in Adjusted Operating Income margin in 2024, assuming steady economic conditions.

Cash App and Square: Pillars of Growth

Central to Block's successful quarter was the remarkable growth seen in its Cash App and Square segments. Cash App's revenue skyrocketed by 34%, amounting to $3.58 billion, and Square was not far behind with a 12% growth spiking its revenue to $1.98 billion.

Leadership and Future Focus

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Block, reaffirmed his commitment to the company's growth and innovation in his communication to the shareholders. Despite previous challenges, including scrutiny from a short seller report, Dorsey's message was one of gratitude and accountability, emphasizing a strategy targeting local businesses and an inventive use of AI technology, as quoted on CNBC.

ETFs in Focus

The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Based on short-term price targets offered by 30 analysts, the average price target for Block comes to $77.77. The forecasts range from a low of $46.00 to a high of $110.00. The average price target represents an increase of 89.87% from the last closing price of $40.96.

Block has exposure to the below-mentioned ETFs. These ETFs should gain on Block’s robust outlook.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF – Block has 6.98% exposure

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF GFOF – Block has 6.54% exposure

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF DAPP – Block has 6.15% exposure

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW – Block has 5.28% exposure

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK – Block has 5.07% exposure

