Block (SQ) Soars 9.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Block (SQ) shares ended the last trading session 9.9% higher at $140.64. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23% gain over the past four weeks.

Block extended its rally, driven by its strengthening momentum across the Cash App ecosystem and its expanding customer base. Further, strength across the Square ecosystem and online channels are benefiting the company. Also, Square’s growing prospects in bitcoin space are helping it to gain investors’ confidence.

This mobile payments services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -58.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.24 billion, down 16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Block, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1496% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SQ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Block is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Aterian (ATER), finished the last trading session 6.5% higher at $2.47. ATER has returned -33.7% over the past month.

Aterian's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +20.3% over the past month to -$0.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +62.5%. Aterian currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.