Block (SQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.64, changing hands as low as $64.05 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $38.85 per share, with $87.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.96.

