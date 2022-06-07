Block (SQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Block (SQ) closed at $84.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had lost 0.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Block as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.4 billion, down 6.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.2% and +1.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Block. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% lower within the past month. Block currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Block has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.15, which means Block is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SQ currently has a PEG ratio of 6.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

