Block (SQ) Just Had Its First Investor Day in Years. Here's What You Missed

In this video, I will go over the most important parts of Block's (NYSE: SQ) recent investor day. I'm going to discuss Cash App, Square Seller, and Afterpay, and talk a bit about Tidal, TBD, and Spiral.

It all started with Square helping small businesses accept credit card payments. Fast forward to today, and it offers almost everything you need to run a successful business. And it shows: 40% of gross profit came from sellers who use four or more products.

Square has grown gross profit from mid-market sellers over 19 times since 2015.

Cash App has 80 million annual active consumers; combine that with Afterpay's 20 million global actives and you get a super app.

Afterpay operates in eight global markets and generates close to $20 billion in GMV, $601 million in gross profit, and $833 million in revenue.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 20, 2022. The video was published on May 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.