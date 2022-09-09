Block (SQ) Focuses on Small Businesses With Square-Sage Tie-Up

Block SQ deepens its focus on small businesses on the back of the latest Square-Sage partnership.



Notably, this partnership has been done to integrate Square’s point-of-sale (POS) software and Sage Accounting to aid efficiency in small businesses’ operations and help them grow quickly.



The integration will likely help accountants manage the books of these businesses seamlessly by enabling them to access clients’ financial data.



Currently, the underlined integration is available for small businesses in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.



With the latest move, Block strives to strengthen its offerings for small business clients.

More Into the Benefits

With Sage Accounting and Square POS integration, businesses can accept payments via any mode - online, over the phone or in person.



Moreover, the integration will sync all transactions taking place via Square POS in Sage Accounting automatically on a daily basis.



Further, it keeps the books of the businesses up to date.



Small businesses will get all-time customer support while using the latest integration.



Additionally, they will be able to analyze customer behavior with the aid of the access to data through this integration. Businesses will also be able to offer various loyalty programs, which will expand their reach.



We believe all these benefits will help Square to gain momentum among small business clients.



The integration will likely boost the adoption rate of Square POS as well.



This will aid the gross payment volume (GPV) growth of Block in the near term. This, in turn, will drive the top-line growth of the company.



In the second quarter of 2022, the company’s GPV amounted to $52.5 billion, up 23% from the year-ago quarter.

Global Portfolio Expansion

The latest move of making Sage Accounting and Square POS integration available in Canada, the U.K. and Ireland bodes well with SQ’s growing efforts toward expanding its portfolio offerings and providing advanced solutions worldwide.



Recently, the company rolled out an integrated countertop point-of-sale solution Square Register in Ireland to help sellers run and grow their businesses smoothly.



Additionally, the introduction of the Early Access Program in Spain, France and Ireland, aimed at providing an integrated set of omni-channel tools to businesses so that they can seamlessly sell their products and services, remains noteworthy.



Further, the company made Cash App Pay available to its sellers across the United States through a software update. With the help of the app, sellers can accept payments made by customers using their Cash App account either by scanning the QR code at checkout or by clicking a button on their mobile devices.



We believe that the company’s persistent efforts toward global expansion will likely aid in winning investors’ confidence in the days ahead.



Block has lost 56.3% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s decline of 42.6%.

