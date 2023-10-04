Block (SQ) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Block (SQ) closed the latest trading day at $41.90, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile payments services provider had lost 28.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 7.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Block in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.43, marking a 2.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.4 billion, indicating a 19.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $21.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69% and +22.47%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Block. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. As of now, Block holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Block is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.23.

It's also important to note that SQ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Block, Inc. (SQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.