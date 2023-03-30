US Markets
Block says Cash App had more than 51 mln active customers monthly

March 30 (Reuters) - Block Inc SQ.N said on Thursday its Cash App had more than 51 million monthly transacting active customers, of which 44 million were connected to an identity verified through its identity verification program, as of Dec. 31.

Last week, Hindenburg Research disclosed short positions in Block and had alleged that the payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

