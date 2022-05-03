Block Q1 Earnings: What Does Wall Street Expect?

Fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly called Square, is expected to announce its first-quarter results after the market closes on May 5.

Despite impressive Q421 results announced in February, Block shares are down 34.5% year-to-date due to macro concerns, mainly high inflation, and geopolitical tensions.

Block’s Q421 revenue grew 29% to $4.08 billion, ahead of consensus estimates of $4.06 billion. The top-line growth was driven by strong momentum in both Cash App and Square (earlier called Seller) ecosystems. Adjusted EPS declined 15.6% to $0.27 but surpassed Wall Street’s estimate of $0.25.

Expert Opinions

The consensus Wall Street adjusted EPS estimate of $0.22 for Q122 reflects a 46% year-over-year decline.

Ahead of the Q122 results, Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell reiterated a Buy rating on Block, with a price target of $165. Cantwell’s analysis of web data revealed mixed indications for the upcoming results.

The analyst stated that Cash App DAUs (Daily Active Users) seem solid in Q122, touching a “quarterly record” of 10 million. “Seasonality will come into play for Square, however, as we're seeing a slight sequential step-down in unique visitors to Squareup.com (-2% qtr/qtr),” added Cantwell.

The analyst’s estimate for CashApp’s Q122 gross profit is 4% above consensus estimates, backed by robust DAUs. However, Cantwell modestly reduced his Square Q122 GPV (Gross Payment Volume) forecast to 1% below consensus estimates.

While Cantwell’s estimates are slightly lower ahead of the print, he continues to expect strong results from “core” Block, with expectations of 32% year-over-year growth in Q122 gross profit to $1.27 billion. However, he feels that weaker BTC (Bitcoin) volumes and Afterpay's (acquired in February 2022) inclusion will make the Q122 results “noisy”.

Meanwhile, Susquehanna analyst James Friedman lowered his price target for Block shares to $160 from $240 but maintained a Buy rating. The analyst noted that while volume read-throughs seem encouraging, consensus operating expense estimates appear low. Friedman slashed his EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) estimate based on his expectations of higher operating expenses.

Overall, 29 Buys and four Holds add to a Strong Buy consensus rating for Block. The average Block price target of $178.06 implies 68.20% upside potential from current levels.

What Does Website Traffic Indicate?

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool indicates that in Q122, total estimated visits on squareup.com grew 30.71% year-over-year. Also, website traffic increased 4.30% in Q122 compared to Q421. However, this indicates a slowdown compared to the 6.27% quarterly growth in website traffic seen in Q421.

Conclusion

Analysts’ expectations reveal mixed sentiment for Block’s Q122 results based on the impact of near-term macro headwinds. However, the long-term sentiment for Block continues to be bullish based on opportunities for its Cash App and Square ecosystems in the domestic and international markets, as well as prospects related to Bitcoin.

Ahead of the Q122 results, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 81% Bullish on Block, compared to a sector average of 68%. However, it's worth noting that TipRanks' Website Traffic Tool indicates a slowdown in the quarterly growth rate in website traffic in Q122.

