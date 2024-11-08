Block price target lowered to $95 from $96 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Block (SQ) to $95 from $96 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted another solid quarter and the 4Q outlook was shy of consensus.

