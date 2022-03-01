Block, PayPal: Why Are New-Age Financial Stocks Having Such A Rough Year?

Our theme of Fintech Stocks – which includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players – has declined by about 21% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 which remains down by about 11% over the same period. This follows a near 22% decline over 2021. Like most other technology and growth stocks, fintech names have been impacted by the prospect of rising interest rates and tighter monetary policy this year. Moreover, guidance from PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), seen as a bellwether of sorts in the fintech space, was also tough, weighing down sentiment for the broader sector. During its Q4 2021 earnings conference call, PayPal cut its revenue growth guidance for this year to between 15% and 17%, from about 18%, while scrapping its 2025 target of reaching 750 million customer accounts.

So what’s the outlook like for the theme? While the long-term opportunity for fintech companies may be large, considering the total size of the banking, lending, trading, investing, and insurance industries, the near-term picture is not as clear. Key pandemic trends such as surging e-commerce spending, an accelerated shift from cash toward digital payments, and growing interest in cryptocurrencies and digital wallets could cool off a bit in the near term, impacting revenue growth rates for these stocks. Moreover, the war between Russia and Ukraine is likely to result in considerable near-term market volatility, and fintech stocks, which trade at above-market multiples (average price to sales multiple of over 10x for our theme) could be impacted.

Within our theme, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) have been relative outperformers, with their stocks down by just about 2.5% year-to-date in 2022, as both companies reported strong quarterly results, witnessing recoveries in key areas such as cross-border transactions. On the other side, Block (NYSE:SQ), PayPal, and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) have been the weakest performers, with their stocks down by over 45% each year-to-date.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PYPL Return -41% -47% 155% S&P 500 Return -6% -11% 89% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -5% -14% 239%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/24/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

