Block On Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate Lifted—What Does This Mean For Employers?

On Dec. 17, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the legal block on the OSHA vaccine mandate, opening the way for the mandate to be enforced in early 2022.

The federal mandate is slated to start on Jan. 10. OSHA won’t issue any citations to employers who don’t comply with the mandate before then, and won’t issue citations for non-compliance with the testing requirement before Feb. 9.

The mandate requires workers at private companies with 100 or more employees (a total of more than 84 million workers) to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by Jan. 9 or risk losing their jobs. While 73% of Americans over 12 have received at least one shot, there has been significant opposition to blanket vaccination policies.

President Joe Biden announced the rule in September, and the Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), wrote the rule under emergency authority due to the ongoing public health crisis.

Opponents of the rule say it’s an overstep of power by the executive branch of government, while supporters claim the extenuating circumstances of the pandemic warrant the broad rule.

How Does the OSHA Vaccine Mandate Work?

The vaccine requirement applies to workers at companies with 100 or more employees. Included companies must provide paid time off to workers who need to get vaccinated, and to workers recovering from side effects after receiving a vaccine dose.

The mandate specifies that any worker not fully vaccinated by Jan. 9 would need to provide negative test results at least weekly; starting Dec. 5, unvaccinated workers were required to wear a mask while on the job site per the rule.

If workers refuse to get vaccinated, they’re on the hook to pay for weekly tests and masks. Giving employees the option to test weekly in lieu of vaccination would be at each company’s discretion.

Employers who didn’t enforce the new rule could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, though it’s unclear how OSHA plans to enforce the mandate.

Under a similar rule, employees at health care facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid—the majority of health care workers in the U.S., a White House memo notes—don’t have the option to submit weekly tests in lieu of vaccination. In short: If you don’t get vaccinated, you’ll lose your job.

There are two challenges to the health care facility mandate, putting it on hold in 24 states.

Some companies had already chosen to implement a vaccine mandate without a masking exception before the mandate was announced.

“The new OSHA rule establishes a floor for safety – not a ceiling,” wrote Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients in a USA Today op-ed on Nov. 4. “Many businesses have already agreed to institute a full vaccination requirement without a testing option.”

The OSHA mandate wasn’t the first nationwide vaccine mandate, but it’s the first that includes private companies. Biden signed an executive order in September that required federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Federal workers were required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22. Federal contractors would have needed to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18, but that rule has also been suspended while it’s being challenged in court.

If they don’t comply and don’t have a religious or medical exemption, federal employees can be suspended or terminated.

Vaccine Mandate is Highly Divisive

The suspension of the mandate comes primarily from Republican governors and pro-business groups that say the mandate hinders commerce and steps beyond the federal government’s purview.

The National Retail Federation called the rule “burdensome” on its members during the holiday season. “It is critical that the rule not cause unnecessary disruption to the economy, exacerbate the preexisting workforce shortage or saddle retailers, who are already taking considerable steps to keep their employees and customers safe, with needless additional requirements and regulatory burdens,” David French, senior vice president of government relations, wrote prior to the suspension.

Sixty-one percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and many large corporations have already established a vaccine requirement for workers. More than 20 states have some sort of vaccine mandate in place, according to the Wall Street Journal, and most lawsuits fighting mandates at the state and local level have failed.

But the fate of the challenge to the federal mandate could rest on whether liberal- or conservative-leaning judges are selected for the panel that will hear the case.

Meanwhile, evidence is starting to stack up that requiring employees to get inoculated does work. By the time the deadline for New York City police department employees to get vaccinated passed on Nov. 1, for example, 85% had complied.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.