XYZ

Block To Offer $1.5 Bln Of Sr. Notes

August 13, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Block, Inc. (XYZ), a financial technology company, Wednesday said it intends to privately offer $1.5 billion of senior notes in two series.

Block expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including repayment or repurchase of debts, acquisitions and strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital.

