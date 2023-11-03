Block jumps on sharper profitability focus, mimics PayPal rally

*
CEO Dorsey promises "absolute cap" on headcount
*
Analysts cheer strong 2024 forecast
*
Co adds over $4 bln to market cap
By Niket Nishant and Manya Saini
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block's
The emphasis on profitability and cost control echoed the
commentary from larger peer PayPal Holdings
Strong forecasts from the duo have restored investors' faith
in the industry after French fintech giant Worldline's
Block added over $4 billion to its market value, based on the stock's last trading price of $51.35, after the profit forecast and CEO Jack Dorsey's pledge to keep an "absolute cap" on the number of employees, until gains in the business outpaced headcount growth.
"While CEO Jack Dorsey has talked about greater discipline when it comes to profitability, we've seen little actual progress and we like that the company is now providing discrete profitability targets," Morningstar analyst Brett Horn said.
The company on Thursday forecast its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.4 billion, above LSEG estimates of $2.08 billion.
STREET LAUDS BUYBACK, BUT CONCERNS PERSIST
Block unveiled a plan to repurchase $1 billion worth of shares, which Dorsey said would help the company offset some dilution from share-based compensation to employees.
But some analysts remained skeptical, citing uncertainty around the company's ability to expand margins especially as rivals chip away at the market share.
"We remain on (the) sidelines considering growth moderation, with (the) merchant segment likely losing share to Clover and Cash App's monetization (that) seems to be stalling," Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri said.
Clover is operated by payments services firm Fiserv
