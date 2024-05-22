Block, Inc. Officer Plans Stock Sale

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. has filed a notice of a proposed sale of common stock securities by officer Amrita Ahuja, according to a Form 144 submission to the SEC. The sale involves 3,199 shares with an aggregate market value of approximately $221,584 and is expected to take place on or around May 22, 2024. Ahuja has also sold significant amounts of stock in the past three months, with the latest transaction recorded on May 21, 2024, involving 6,788 shares.

For further insights into AU:SQ2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.