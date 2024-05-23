Block, Inc. Executive’s Recent Stock Trades

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. executive Brian Grassadonia engaged in recent stock transactions, acquiring 444 shares under the company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan and selling a total of 12,655 shares, as detailed in an SEC Form 4 filing. These sales were conducted in accordance with a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, with the proceeds used to satisfy tax obligations related to vested restricted stock units.

