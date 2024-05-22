News & Insights

Block, Inc. Executive Plans Stock Sale

May 22, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. officer Brian Grassadonia has filed with the SEC a notice of proposed sale of company securities under Rule 144. The filing indicates Grassadonia’s intention to sell 6,500 shares with a market value of over $450,000, scheduled for sale on May 22, 2024, on the New York Stock Exchange. This move comes following a series of transactions by Grassadonia in the past three months, including the sale of over 120,000 shares for gross proceeds exceeding $8 million.

