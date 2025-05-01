Block Inc. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Block Inc. (XYZ) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $189.87 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $472.00 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $354.70 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $5.771 billion from $5.957 billion last year.

Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $189.87 Mln. vs. $472.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $5.771 Bln vs. $5.957 Bln last year.

