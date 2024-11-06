Block, Inc. Plans Stock Sale on NYSE

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.
Block, Inc. is set to sell 3,000 shares of its common stock through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, valued at approximately $225,600. The sale is scheduled for November 6, 2024, on the NYSE. This move follows a recent sale by company officer Christine Grace Ganal Esperanza, who sold 516 shares earlier in October.
