Block, Inc. Plans Stock Sale on NYSE

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. is set to sell 3,000 shares of its common stock through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, valued at approximately $225,600. The sale is scheduled for November 6, 2024, on the NYSE. This move follows a recent sale by company officer Christine Grace Ganal Esperanza, who sold 516 shares earlier in October.

