Block, Inc. Officer Plans Significant Share Sale

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.
Officer Christinegrace Ganal Esperanza of Block, Inc. is planning to sell common shares valued at $243,015 on the NYSE. This follows previous sales totaling over $622,000 in the past three months. The upcoming transaction underscores ongoing shareholder activities within Block, Inc., reflecting potential interest in the company’s stock market performance.
