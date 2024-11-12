News & Insights

Block, Inc. Officer Plans Significant Share Sale

November 12, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Officer Christinegrace Ganal Esperanza of Block, Inc. is planning to sell common shares valued at $243,015 on the NYSE. This follows previous sales totaling over $622,000 in the past three months. The upcoming transaction underscores ongoing shareholder activities within Block, Inc., reflecting potential interest in the company’s stock market performance.

