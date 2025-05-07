Stocks
BLOCK H & R Earnings Results: $HRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 07, 2025 — 06:51 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

BLOCK H & R ($HRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $5.38 per share, beating estimates of $5.22 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $2,277,100,000, beating estimates of $2,270,456,093 by $6,643,907.

BLOCK H & R Insider Trading Activity

BLOCK H & R insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLOCK H & R Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of BLOCK H & R stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,523,454 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,019,309
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,699,787 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,335,304
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,660,319 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,731,255
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 695,581 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,754,500
  • UBS GROUP AG added 650,300 shares (+375.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,361,852
  • NORGES BANK removed 587,292 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,032,509
  • MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC /NY added 554,160 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,428,925

