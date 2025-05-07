BLOCK H & R Earnings Results: $HRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLOCK H & R ($HRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $5.38 per share, beating estimates of $5.22 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $2,277,100,000, beating estimates of $2,270,456,093 by $6,643,907.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HRB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BLOCK H & R Insider Trading Activity
BLOCK H & R insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY J II JONES (President & CEO) sold 53,810 shares for an estimated $3,405,096
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BLOCK H & R Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of BLOCK H & R stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,523,454 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,019,309
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,699,787 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,335,304
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,660,319 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,731,255
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 695,581 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,754,500
- UBS GROUP AG added 650,300 shares (+375.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,361,852
- NORGES BANK removed 587,292 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,032,509
- MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC /NY added 554,160 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,428,925
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.