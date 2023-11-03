Block Gains On Higher Q3 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Shares of Block, Inc. (SQ) are progressing more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported after the company reported an increase in third-quarter revenues.

The revenues increased to $5.617 billion, from $4.515 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for $5.43 billion.

Currently, shares are at $49.66, up 13.10 percent from the previous close of $43.98 on a volume of 24,860,303.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.