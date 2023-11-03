News & Insights

Markets
SQ

Block Gains On Higher Q3 Revenues

November 03, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Block, Inc. (SQ) are progressing more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported after the company reported an increase in third-quarter revenues.

The revenues increased to $5.617 billion, from $4.515 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for $5.43 billion.

Currently, shares are at $49.66, up 13.10 percent from the previous close of $43.98 on a volume of 24,860,303.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.